IND W vs PAK W: Muneeba Ali’s Run Out Sparks Controversy; What Do ICC Rules Say?
Pakistan batter Muneeba Ali was dismissed controversially in the women’s World Cup match against India.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: The run out of Muneeba Ali caused a controversy in the women’s World Cup between India and Pakistan. In the fixture played at the R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo, Muneeba was run out by a throw from Deepti Sharma. Pakistan have issued a reaction on the dismissal during the post-match presentation.
Muneeba Ali's run-out controversy
After Muneeba survived an LBW appeal off Kranti Gaud's bowling on the last ball of Pakistan's fourth over, when she played a ball towards the point region. She had her bat in the air when Deepti Sharma's throw hit the stumps. The Indian players appealed for a run out, after which the on-field umpire sought help from the third umpire.
The third umpire then, after reviewing the replays several times, declared Muneeba run out. This decision sparked widespread uproar, with Muneeba standing nearby and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana seen conferring with the fourth umpire.
What ICC rules say?
According to the Laws of the Game, since Muneeba was not running or diving, she was considered to be out of her crease and was accordingly given out, which the umpires correctly did.
Law of cricket 30.1.2 states that a batter shall not be considered to be out of her ground in running or diving towards her ground and beyond, and having grounded some part of her bat, the bat beyond the popping crease, even if the batter loses contact with the bat.
Former Australian cricketer, Mel Jones, who was commenting on the match, explained that the batter was given out as she wasn’t either running or diving.
India thrash Pakistan by 88 runs
Indian women achieved a comprehensive win over Pakistan in the World Cup league stage match, beating the opposition by 88 runs. Harleen Deol was the highest run-getter with a knock of 46 runs, while Kranti Gaud and Deepti Sharma picked three wickets each.