IND W vs PAK W: Muneeba Ali’s Run Out Sparks Controversy; What Do ICC Rules Say?

Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana, left, speaks to umpire about the dismissal of Muneeba Ali, right, during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan ( AP )

By ETV Bharat Sports Team Published : October 6, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST 2 Min Read

Hyderabad: The run out of Muneeba Ali caused a controversy in the women’s World Cup between India and Pakistan. In the fixture played at the R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo, Muneeba was run out by a throw from Deepti Sharma. Pakistan have issued a reaction on the dismissal during the post-match presentation. Muneeba Ali's run-out controversy After Muneeba survived an LBW appeal off Kranti Gaud's bowling on the last ball of Pakistan's fourth over, when she played a ball towards the point region. She had her bat in the air when Deepti Sharma's throw hit the stumps. The Indian players appealed for a run out, after which the on-field umpire sought help from the third umpire. The third umpire then, after reviewing the replays several times, declared Muneeba run out. This decision sparked widespread uproar, with Muneeba standing nearby and Pakistan captain Fatima Sana seen conferring with the fourth umpire.