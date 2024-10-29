ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs NZ-W 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Live In India?

Ahmedabad (Gujrat): After suffering a loss in the second ODI of the series, India will aim to seal the ODI series with a win in the third ODI. After winning the first match by 59 runs, the team then conceded a defeat by 76 runs in the second ODI.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a total of 259/9 on the scoreboard as Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates scored half-centuries. Radha Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets. The batting unit of the Indian team faltered in the fixture and they were bundled out on 183. The team will expect their batters to step up and produce a better performance in the series decider.

New Zealand are without the services of Amelia Kerr but with the pool of all-rounders in their team, the team produced an outstanding performance in the previous fixture.

Which Channel Is the IND-W vs NZ-W 3rd ODI Match Airing On?

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be live on the Sports 18 network and its affiliated channels.