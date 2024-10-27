ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Live In India?

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): India will seek a better performance from batters in their quest to seal the series when they face New Zealand in the second women’s ODI here on Sunday.

Even though India won the first match comfortably by 59 runs, batters squandered starts as their innings were littered with multiple 30s and 40s.

The hosts would want a change of script in this match, and skipper Smirti Mandhana will have to lead the charge, which in the last match was done by debutant Tejal Hasabnis.

The elegant left-hander got out for eight in the opening match, continuing her lean run over the last month or so. She can fall back upon the memories of a fine run against South Africa earlier this July when she cracked runs for fun, including two big hundreds.

Along with Mandhana’s form, the Indian camp will also keep an eye on the fitness of regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who missed the previous match with an unspecified niggle.

On the bowling front, India will be delighted with debutant pacer Saima Thakor’s impressive performance the other night, along with left-arm spinner Radha Yadav’s return to wicket-taking form in this format.

On the other hand, New Zealand’s ambition to square the series received a severe blow as talismanic all-rounder Amelie Kerr was ruled out of the series with a left quadricep muscle tear that she sustained in the first match. Kerr, who will return home on Sunday, will require approximately three weeks to recover from her Grade One injury.