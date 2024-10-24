ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs New Zealand Live In India?

Pune: India women and New Zealand women are all set to engage in a three-match ODI series after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup recently. New Zealand are coming into the tournament on the back of a T20 World Cup triumph. On the other hand, India would be eyeing a redemption after their disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup. The series will also work as a warm-up for both teams ahead of the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup.

New Zealand have included wicketkeeper Polly Inglis, who has received her maiden call-up for the series. Also, batter Lauren Down is added to the squad after returning from a maternity break in July. India’s aggressive batter Richa Ghosh will miss the series due to the class 12 board exams.

Head to head

When these two teams met in the World Cup, New Zealand won the fixture and they have dominated the overall matchup between the two teams as well. In the 54 fixtures played between these two teams, New Zealand have won 23 games while India have won 20 matches. One fixture ended in No Result.

IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI Live Streaming and telecast details

When is the IND-W vs NZ-W 1st ODI starting?

The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Thursday, October 24.