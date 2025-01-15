IND-W vs IRE-W: India Women Register Their Biggest Win In ODI Cricket; Clean Sweeps Ireland By 3-0

Rajkot: The Indian women’s cricket team defeated Ireland by 304 runs in the third ODI of the series and registered a clean sweep by 3-0. It was a historic win for the Indian side as they inked their biggest win in ODI cricket in terms of margin of runs. The team surpassed their previous record of beating Ireland women by 249 runs in Potchefstroom eight years back. Notably, out of the eight victories registered by 300-plus runs in women’s ODIs, eight have come against Ireland.

India won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in the third fixture of the series. The opening duo of Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana forged an opening stand of 233 runs. Mandhana amassed 135 runs from 80 deliveries laced with seven sixes. Pratika notched 154 runs from 129 balls smashing 20 boundaries and a six on her way. Richa Ghosh came to bat one down and played a sensational knock of 59 runs to provide an explosive finish. The explosive carnage from the Indian batters helped them post 435/5 on the scorecard.

Ireland struggled throughout the start while chasing a mammoth target. It was a collective effort from the Indian bowling unit which helped them wrap up the Irish innings on 131 runs. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Tanuja Kanwar took a couple of wickets. Titas Sadhu, Sayali Satghare and Minu Manni contributed by taking one wicket each.

With the win, India clean-swept Ireland by 3-0 in the ODI series. Pratika Rawal amassed 310 runs while Smriti Mandhana scored 249 runs in the series. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with seven dismissals in the series.

Biggest victory margins for IND-W in WODIs