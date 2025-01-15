IND-W vs IRE-W: India Post Their Highest-Ever ODI Total As Smriti Mandhana And Pratika Rawal Smash Centuries

Rajkot: The Indian women's cricket team etched their name in the record books on Wednesday against Ireland in the third ODI of the bilateral series. The Indian team posted their highest-ever ODI total of 435/5 courtesy centuries from Smriti Mandhana (135) and Pratika Rawal (154). Also, it is the fourth-highest score in the Women’s ODIs.

With their mammoth score, India women surpassed the previous total by men's teams in the ODI cricket as well. Indian men's team had posted 418/5 against West Indies in Indore in 2011.

Just three days ago, India women had posted 370/5 which was their highest ODI total at the time. However, the Indian batters dished out a clinical display on Wednesday to beat their own record in an emphatic manner.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana also achieved a unique feat scoring the fastest century by an Indian batter surpassing the previous record of Harmanpreet Kaur. Mandhana completed her century in just 70 balls while Harmanpreet had reached her hundred in 87 balls against South Africa last year.

While Mandhana scored a century, Pratika also played a stellar knock of 154 runs and forged a 233-run opening stand, which is the highest opening partnership by an Indian women's pair in ODIs. Also, Mandhana became the first Indian woman cricketer to score 10 centuries.

Richa Ghosh also played an explosive knock while coming to bat at No.3 and scored 59 runs from just 42 deliveries. Orla Prendergast picked a couple of wickets for the Irish team while Arlene Kelly, Freya Sargent and Georgina Dempsey picked one wicket each.