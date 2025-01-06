ETV Bharat / sports

Smriti Mandhana To Lead, Harmanpreet Kaur Rested As India Announce Squad For Ireland ODIs

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed a 15-member squad for the series against Ireland on Monday. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and pacer Renuka Singh Thakur are rested for the series. In Harmanpreet’s abscess, Smriti Mandhana will lead the side in the three-match series. All-rounder Deepti Sharma will be the vice-captain of the roster.

All three matches of the series will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot in the series starting from January 10.

Opener Patrika Rawal has retained her place in the Indian team after the debut series against West Indies. The 24-year-old amassed 134 runs from three innings at an average of 44.66. The Indian team management has also backed middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis to give a longer run to the player in the lead-up to the World Cup.