Smriti Mandhana To Lead, Harmanpreet Kaur Rested As India Announce Squad For Ireland ODIs

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed a 15-member squad for the series against Ireland on Monday. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and pacer Renuka Singh Thakur are rested for the series. In Harmanpreet’s abscess, Smriti Mandhana will lead the side in the three-match series. All-rounder Deepti Sharma will be the vice-captain of the roster.
All three matches of the series will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot in the series starting from January 10.
Opener Patrika Rawal has retained her place in the Indian team after the debut series against West Indies. The 24-year-old amassed 134 runs from three innings at an average of 44.66. The Indian team management has also backed middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis to give a longer run to the player in the lead-up to the World Cup.
All-rounder Raghvi Bist with an experience of just two T20Is has also been added to the team. Sayali Satghare has secured the maiden call-up for the series. India recently registered a whitewash against West Indies and will aim to continue their winning momentum in the series.
India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Ireland: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Sayali Satghare