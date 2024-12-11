ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women Third ODI Live Streaming?

Perth: After the conclusion of the first two matches of the series Australia women will be up against India women in the final ODI of the series. Australia have won the first two matches of the series and they will be aiming for a clean sweep while India will look to salvage some pride with a victory in the last match.

Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry have contributed with the bat for the Australian team while Megan Schutt and Annabel Sutherland have shone with the ball. Voll is the highest run-getter so far in the series with 147 runs while Perry has amassed 106 runs from the two fixtures. The form of the batting unit has been a concern for the Indian team and their batters faltered in the first couple of games. Renuka Thakur Singh has been impressive to some extent but she has lacked support from the other end. Overall, India will have to up their game from the earlier matches in the series to succeed.

Head to head record

Australia have dominated the matchup between the two teams winning 45 of the 55 ODIs they have played while India emerged triumphant in 10 fixtures.