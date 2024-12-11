IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women Third ODI Live Streaming?

Perth: After the conclusion of the first two matches of the series Australia women will be up against India women in the final ODI of the series. Australia have won the first two matches of the series and they will be aiming for a clean sweep while India will look to salvage some pride with a victory in the last match.
Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry have contributed with the bat for the Australian team while Megan Schutt and Annabel Sutherland have shone with the ball. Voll is the highest run-getter so far in the series with 147 runs while Perry has amassed 106 runs from the two fixtures. The form of the batting unit has been a concern for the Indian team and their batters faltered in the first couple of games. Renuka Thakur Singh has been impressive to some extent but she has lacked support from the other end. Overall, India will have to up their game from the earlier matches in the series to succeed.
𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝔻𝕒𝕪
🆚 Australia
⏰ 9:50 AM IST
https://t.co/oYTlePtFaz#TeamIndia | #AUSvIND
Head to head record
Australia have dominated the matchup between the two teams winning 45 of the 55 ODIs they have played while India emerged triumphant in 10 fixtures.
Here's our Playing XI for the 3⃣rd ODI
https://t.co/pdEbkwGszg#TeamIndia | #AUSvIND
Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Saima Thakor, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper).
Australia: Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield (wicket-keeper), Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney (wicket-keeper), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.
India Women Vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the third ODI between India women and Australia women be played?
The third ODI between India women and Australian women will be played at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, starting at 9:50 AM IST.
Where to watch the third ODI between India women and Australia women live streaming?
The third ODI between India women and Australia women will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India, while Star Sports Network will broadcast the match on their TV channels in India.