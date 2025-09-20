ETV Bharat / sports

INDW vs AUSW: India To Wear Pink Jersey In Third ODI; Here’s Why?

Hyderabad: In a historic move, the Indian women's cricket team will wear pink jerseys for the first time ever. The team will don the jerseys for breast cancer awareness during the third and final ODI of the bilateral series between India and Australia. The day/night match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be walking for the toss wearing a pink jersey. Notably, it will be the first instance when the Indian women’s team will play with pink jerseys in international cricket.

A similar practice is followed in Australia, where an annual breast cancer initiative takes place during the New Year’s Test in Sydney. The initiative held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) witnessed the stadium turning into a sea of pink to honour Jane McGrath (the late wife of Australia's fast bowling great Glenn McGrath) and raise funds and awareness for the McGrath Foundation.