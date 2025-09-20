INDW vs AUSW: India To Wear Pink Jersey In Third ODI; Here’s Why?
The Indian women’s cricket team will wear a pink jersey in the third ODI against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST|
Updated : September 20, 2025 at 1:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a historic move, the Indian women's cricket team will wear pink jerseys for the first time ever. The team will don the jerseys for breast cancer awareness during the third and final ODI of the bilateral series between India and Australia. The day/night match will start at 1:30 PM IST.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be walking for the toss wearing a pink jersey. Notably, it will be the first instance when the Indian women’s team will play with pink jerseys in international cricket.
A similar practice is followed in Australia, where an annual breast cancer initiative takes place during the New Year’s Test in Sydney. The initiative held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) witnessed the stadium turning into a sea of pink to honour Jane McGrath (the late wife of Australia's fast bowling great Glenn McGrath) and raise funds and awareness for the McGrath Foundation.
𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙨 𝙖 𝘿𝙤𝙩! #TeamIndia will be wearing special pink-coloured jerseys in the Third ODI today to promote Breast Cancer Awareness, in partnership with @SBILife 👏👏
The series between India and Australia, which will serve as a preparation for the upcoming women’s World Cup starting from September 30, is levelled at 1-1 currently. The third and final match of the series is taking place in Delhi, is expected to be a mouth-watering clash.
Australia dominathed proceedings in the first match of the series and emerged triumphant by eight wickets while chasing a target of 282. Phoebe Litchfield (88) and Beth Mooney (Unbeaten 77) played crucial knocks to help the Australian team take down the target with 35 deliveries to spare. Megan Schutt picked two wickets for the Australian team.
𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿 🤜 🤛
Time to win the third and final ODI 🎯
📍 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
⏰ 1.30 PM IST
💻 https://t.co/oYTlePtFaz
📱 Official BCCI App
Smriti Mandhana’s 77-ball hundred helped the Indian team stage a comeback in the series after losing the first match. They beat the Australian side by 102 runs on Saturday, with Mandhana shining with the bat and Kranti Goud taking three wickets. The 102-run defeat was the biggest ODI loss in terms of margin of runs for Australia.