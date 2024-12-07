ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women Second ODI Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: After a poor outing in the first ODI, Indian women's cricket team will be aiming to make a comeback in the three-match ODI series when they square off against mighty Australian side in the second ODI at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

The Tahila McGrath-led Australia women's cricket team register a quite comprehensive five-wicket win in the series opener at the same venue on Thursday, December 6.

Opting to bat first, the Indian cricket produced a very dismal performances with the bat as they were bowled out for 100 in 34.2 overs, with Australia pacer Megan Schutt recording impressive five-wicket haul. The hosts did a get exceptional start to their innings, but experienced a minor stutter later on in the run chase, when Renuka Thakur struck twice in the same over, before coasting to victory in 16.2 overs.

Debutant opener Georgia Voll played a decent knock of unbeaten 46 runs off 42 balls and make sure that the hosts record a comfortable win. Notably, India have lost all five previous ODIs to Australia and will have to fire on all cylinders if they are to avert defeat in the second game which would hand Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.