IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women Second ODI Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: After a poor outing in the first ODI, Indian women's cricket team will be aiming to make a comeback in the three-match ODI series when they square off against mighty Australian side in the second ODI at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Sunday, December 8, 2024.
The Tahila McGrath-led Australia women's cricket team register a quite comprehensive five-wicket win in the series opener at the same venue on Thursday, December 6.
📸 The Consulate General of India, Brisbane hosted #TeamIndia at the Brisbane Club ahead of the 2nd ODI at the Allan Border Field 👏👏#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ZMjVPZNB3X— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 7, 2024
Opting to bat first, the Indian cricket produced a very dismal performances with the bat as they were bowled out for 100 in 34.2 overs, with Australia pacer Megan Schutt recording impressive five-wicket haul. The hosts did a get exceptional start to their innings, but experienced a minor stutter later on in the run chase, when Renuka Thakur struck twice in the same over, before coasting to victory in 16.2 overs.
Australia win the first #AUSvIND ODI.#TeamIndia will be aiming to bounce back in the second ODI of the series.— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 5, 2024
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/RGxrsRZRGN pic.twitter.com/mC4ZBWJKnl
Debutant opener Georgia Voll played a decent knock of unbeaten 46 runs off 42 balls and make sure that the hosts record a comfortable win. Notably, India have lost all five previous ODIs to Australia and will have to fire on all cylinders if they are to avert defeat in the second game which would hand Australia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Kickstarting the #AUSvIND series in perfect fashion at Allan Border Field!— Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) December 5, 2024
Megan Schutt and Georgia Voll the stars, full recap at the CA Live app pic.twitter.com/QDp9m7rA68
Australia have won all five of their last five ODIs, while India have lost two of their previous five 50-over games.
India Women Vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI: Squads
India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Saima Thakor, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper).
Australia squad: Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield (wicket-keeper), Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney (wicket-keeper), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.
India Women Vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the second ODI between India women and Australia women be played?
The second ODI between India women and Australia women will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Sunday, December 8, 2024, starting 5:15 AM IST.
Where to watch the second ODI between India women and Australia women live streaming?
The second ODI between India women and Australia women will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India, while Star Sports Network will broadcast the match on their TV channels in India.