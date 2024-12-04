IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women First ODI Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team will begin their preparations for the upcoming highly anticipated 2025 Women's ODI World Cup as they are ready to lock horns with the mighty Australia women's side in the three-match ODI series, starting on December 5 in Brisbane.

The Women in Blue last won against Australia in the 50-over game in 2021 and would aim to break the winless streak at home.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side defeated New Zealand 2-1 in an ODI series in October after their poor outing in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 where Australia knocked them out in the group stages. India have won just one of their last five ODI encounters against Australia and need to put in their best performance if they hope for positive results in the upcoming series.

IND-W vs AUS-W Women's ODI series live streaming and telecast

When is the IND-W vs AUS-W ODI series starting?

The India vs Australia women's ODI games will be played on December 5 to 11.

At what time do the IND-W vs AUS-W ODI series matches begin?

The first and third games will start at 9:50 AM IST and the 2nd match will begin at 5:15 AM IST.

IND-W vs AUS-W ODI matches venues

The first two ODI games will be played at Allan Border Field in Brisbane and the 3rd match will take place at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground in Perth.

Where can you watch the IND-W vs AUS-W ODI series LIVE on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the India vs Australia women's ODI games on Star Sports Network TV channels.

Where can you watch the IND-W vs AUS-W ODI series online in India?

The India vs Australia women's ODI games are available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website for India-based users.

IND-W vs AUS-W Squads

India women's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saima Thakor, Uma Chetry (wk).

Australia women's ODI squad: Tahlia McGrath (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.