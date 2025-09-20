ETV Bharat / sports

IND W vs AUS W: Beth Mooney Records Second Fastest Century In Women’s ODI

Hyderabad: Australia are on a roll in the third ODI of the bilateral series against India played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The batters are attacking all parts of the ground, and Beth Mooney played a scintillating knock. The right-handed batter completed her century in 57 deliveries, registering the second-fastest ton in the women's ODIs. She equalled Karen Rolton’s feat of completing a hundred in 57 balls. Meg Lanning has the honour of scoring the fastest century in the ODIs, completing the century in just 45 balls against New Zealand in 2012/13.

The left-handed batter came out to bat at No.4 in the third ODI against India and helped them get to a commanding position. It was an exhibition of breathtaking strokeplay from the Australian batter. Moonney crossed the 100-run mark by mashing a boundary on the second ball of the 38th over of Australia's innings to Radha Yadav. Also, the century against India is Mooney's fourth 100-plus score in 85 ODIs.

Australia are in a strong position while batting first and is heading towards a 400-plus total. Mooney walked in to bat with Australia at 150/2 and further propelled the Australian side in a strong position. She played a knock of 138 runs from 75 deliveries, laced with 23 boundaries and one six. She first stitched a 106-run partnership with Elysse Perry for the third wicket and went on to add 82 runs for the fourth wicket, scripting two crucial partnerships.