IND W vs AUS W: Beth Mooney Records Second Fastest Century In Women’s ODI
Beth Mooney scripted her name in the record book by completing her century in 57 deliveries in the third ODI.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST|
Updated : September 20, 2025 at 5:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Australia are on a roll in the third ODI of the bilateral series against India played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The batters are attacking all parts of the ground, and Beth Mooney played a scintillating knock. The right-handed batter completed her century in 57 deliveries, registering the second-fastest ton in the women's ODIs. She equalled Karen Rolton’s feat of completing a hundred in 57 balls. Meg Lanning has the honour of scoring the fastest century in the ODIs, completing the century in just 45 balls against New Zealand in 2012/13.
The left-handed batter came out to bat at No.4 in the third ODI against India and helped them get to a commanding position. It was an exhibition of breathtaking strokeplay from the Australian batter. Moonney crossed the 100-run mark by mashing a boundary on the second ball of the 38th over of Australia's innings to Radha Yadav. Also, the century against India is Mooney's fourth 100-plus score in 85 ODIs.
Australia are in a strong position while batting first and is heading towards a 400-plus total. Mooney walked in to bat with Australia at 150/2 and further propelled the Australian side in a strong position. She played a knock of 138 runs from 75 deliveries, laced with 23 boundaries and one six. She first stitched a 106-run partnership with Elysse Perry for the third wicket and went on to add 82 runs for the fourth wicket, scripting two crucial partnerships.
Australia equalled their highest ODI total as the team had scored 412/3 against Denmark in Mumbai in 1997. Notably, India's highest chase in the ODI cricket is off 266 when they won while batting second against Australia in 2021 at McKay.
The three-match ODI series between India and Australia is levelled at 1-1 currently, and the winner of the third match will determine the series winner. Australia won the first match by chasing 282 with the loss of two wickets, thanks to half-centuries from Phoebe Litchfield (88) and Beth Mooney (Unbeaten 77).