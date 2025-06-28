Smriti Mandhana Hits Maiden T20I Hundred Versus England Women

Nottingham: Flamboyant opener Smriti Mandhana, who was captaining India Women in the first T20 International against England Women here on Saturday, led from the front and smashed her maiden T20I hundred.

Regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was rested from the game as a precautionary measure following a head injury sustained during the T20 Warm-up match against ECB Select XI. She is being closely monitored by the medical team and is recovering well.

However, Smriti, a left-handed batter, ensured that Harmanpreet's absence was not felt, and she took on the opposition bowlers with gusto and right from the word go after her side was put into bat.

Smriti, who hails from Sangli in Maharashtra, remained the top scorer for the team. She amassed 112 runs off just 62 balls and perished in the final over of the innings.

-Smriti first added 77 runs with opener Shafali Varma for the opening wicket. Smriti played round the park even as Varma, also an aggressive batter, played second fiddle. The southpaw then continued as onsluaght as the English bowlers were taken to task. She hammered 15 boundaries and three maximums in her entertaining innings, which helped India Women post a mammoth 210 for 5.

Smriti reached the three-figure mark in just 51 balls as she was the cynosure of eyes. The India opener now also has hundreds in all three formats of the game and has joined an elite list comprising Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont

Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Moone.

Before the game started, the Indian and England Women's teams observed a moment of silence to honour the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash. Both teams are wearing black armbands to express solidarity with those affected.