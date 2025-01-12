ETV Bharat / sports

Jemimah Rodrigues' Maiden Century Helps India Women's Post Their Highest Total In ODIs

India women rode on Jemmimah Rodrigues's first ODI century as they registered their highest team total in ODI cricket during the 3rd ODI vs Ireland.

India women rode on Jemmimah Rodrigues's first ODI century as they registered their highest team total in ODI cricket during the 3rd ODI vs Ireland.
India women record their highest ODI team total of 370 vs Ireland Women Jemmimah Rodrigues Hits Century (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 3:10 PM IST

Rajkot: Jemmimah Rodrigues' maiden century and fifties from skipper Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawala and Harleen Deol helped India women record their highest team total of 370/5 in ODI cricket. India women achieved a significant milestone during the second ODI of the three-match series against Ireland Women at the Niranjan Shah Stadium here on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

India piled on the runs after batting on a belter in Rajkot. They posted their highest-ever ODI total, surpassing the previous best of 358, which was also against Ireland.

The two opening batters - Mandhana and Rawal - led the way with an opening stand of 156 in just 19 overs. However, their dismissals off consecutive deliveries helped Ireland considerably slow the rate down. Deol and Rodrigues, the new pair at the crease, took quite a bit of time to get going as they knocked the bowling around for a major part of 10-15 overs.

But once they got going, there was no looking back. The acceleration did come towards the end as India scored 102 off the last 10 overs, with Rodrigues raising her first international hundred while Harleen missed out on well deserved century as she departed on 89 runs.

During her century knock, Jemmimah completed 1,000 runs in women's ODI cricket in just 40 innings. Jemmimah's century is also the joint-second fastest century by an Indian women cricketer in ODIs, completing the ton in 90 balls. Notably, Harmanpreet Kaur holds the record fastest ( 89 balls vs South Africa in 2024) and second ( 90 balls vs Australia in 2017) fastest century by Indian women in the 50-over format.

Highest Team Total For India Womens In ODI Cricket
ScoreOversOppositionGroundStart Date
370/550v IRE WomenRajkot12 Jan 2025
358/250v IRE WomenPotchefstroom15 May 2017
358/550v WI WomenVadodara24 Dec 2024
333/550v ENG WomenCanterbury21 Sep 2022
325/350v SA WomenBengaluru19 Jun 2024
317/850v WI WomenHamilton12 Mar 2022
314/950v WI WomenVadodara22 Dec 2024
302/350v SA WomenKimberley7 Feb 2018

Rajkot: Jemmimah Rodrigues' maiden century and fifties from skipper Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawala and Harleen Deol helped India women record their highest team total of 370/5 in ODI cricket. India women achieved a significant milestone during the second ODI of the three-match series against Ireland Women at the Niranjan Shah Stadium here on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

India piled on the runs after batting on a belter in Rajkot. They posted their highest-ever ODI total, surpassing the previous best of 358, which was also against Ireland.

The two opening batters - Mandhana and Rawal - led the way with an opening stand of 156 in just 19 overs. However, their dismissals off consecutive deliveries helped Ireland considerably slow the rate down. Deol and Rodrigues, the new pair at the crease, took quite a bit of time to get going as they knocked the bowling around for a major part of 10-15 overs.

But once they got going, there was no looking back. The acceleration did come towards the end as India scored 102 off the last 10 overs, with Rodrigues raising her first international hundred while Harleen missed out on well deserved century as she departed on 89 runs.

During her century knock, Jemmimah completed 1,000 runs in women's ODI cricket in just 40 innings. Jemmimah's century is also the joint-second fastest century by an Indian women cricketer in ODIs, completing the ton in 90 balls. Notably, Harmanpreet Kaur holds the record fastest ( 89 balls vs South Africa in 2024) and second ( 90 balls vs Australia in 2017) fastest century by Indian women in the 50-over format.

Highest Team Total For India Womens In ODI Cricket
ScoreOversOppositionGroundStart Date
370/550v IRE WomenRajkot12 Jan 2025
358/250v IRE WomenPotchefstroom15 May 2017
358/550v WI WomenVadodara24 Dec 2024
333/550v ENG WomenCanterbury21 Sep 2022
325/350v SA WomenBengaluru19 Jun 2024
317/850v WI WomenHamilton12 Mar 2022
314/950v WI WomenVadodara22 Dec 2024
302/350v SA WomenKimberley7 Feb 2018

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JEMMIMAH RODRIGUES ODI CENTURYIND W VS IRE WINDIA HIGHEST TOTAL IN ODISINDIA WOMEN HIGHEST TOTAL IN ODISINDIA WOMEN VS IRELAND WOMEN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.