Jemimah Rodrigues' Maiden Century Helps India Women's Post Their Highest Total In ODIs

Rajkot: Jemmimah Rodrigues' maiden century and fifties from skipper Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawala and Harleen Deol helped India women record their highest team total of 370/5 in ODI cricket. India women achieved a significant milestone during the second ODI of the three-match series against Ireland Women at the Niranjan Shah Stadium here on Sunday, January 12, 2025.

India piled on the runs after batting on a belter in Rajkot. They posted their highest-ever ODI total, surpassing the previous best of 358, which was also against Ireland.

The two opening batters - Mandhana and Rawal - led the way with an opening stand of 156 in just 19 overs. However, their dismissals off consecutive deliveries helped Ireland considerably slow the rate down. Deol and Rodrigues, the new pair at the crease, took quite a bit of time to get going as they knocked the bowling around for a major part of 10-15 overs.

But once they got going, there was no looking back. The acceleration did come towards the end as India scored 102 off the last 10 overs, with Rodrigues raising her first international hundred while Harleen missed out on well deserved century as she departed on 89 runs.

During her century knock, Jemmimah completed 1,000 runs in women's ODI cricket in just 40 innings. Jemmimah's century is also the joint-second fastest century by an Indian women cricketer in ODIs, completing the ton in 90 balls. Notably, Harmanpreet Kaur holds the record fastest ( 89 balls vs South Africa in 2024) and second ( 90 balls vs Australia in 2017) fastest century by Indian women in the 50-over format.