India Women Clinch Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, Beat Nepal Women In Final

Hyderabad: The Indian women's team won the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup by defeating Nepal in the final clash at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, January 19. India women put up a dominant campaign unlike any other, going undefeated all through the group stages and the knockouts and ended up as title winners.
The Priyanka Ingle-led Indian team registered a stunning victory, crashing the Nepalese team with a 78-40 win in the summit clash. The hosts were too hot to handle for the opposition as they dominated the proceedings in both chase and defence.
THE ULTIMATE CLASH FOR THE TROPHY
After a fierce fight, India has earned the right to lift the first ever Kho Kho World Cup trophy and secure their place in history!!

The Women in Blue took an early lead of 34-0 at the end of turn 1, as they attacked first. Nepal closed in the gap when they attacked, bringing it to 35-24 at the end of turn 2. The visitors were hanging by a thread, but the Women in Blue possibly took it away in turn 3, when they earned 38 more points, taking their lead to 49 points.
History made
Congratulations to #TeamIndia women for claiming the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup
In the last turn when they were attacking, Nepal women found it extremely hard to catch the Indian defenders and could only amass 16 points. The hosts won the tournament with a scoreline of 78-40.