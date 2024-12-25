ETV Bharat / sports

IND-W vs WI-W: India Post Joint-Highest ODI Total, Crush West Indies By 115 Runs To Seal Series

India women posted their joint-highest ODI total in the second ODI against West Indies and secured a 115-run victory.

IND W vs WI W
File Photo: Pratika Rawal (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 39 minutes ago

Vadodara: India women sealed the ODI series against West Indies on Tuesday by beating the opposition with a margin of 115 runs. The fixture also saw multiple records being broken including India posting their joint-highest ODI total. Also, it was the highest match aggregate involving India women and West Indies women.

India post 358/5

India women elected to bat first after winning the toss and their batter justified the decision right from the start. The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana (53) and Pratika Rawal (76) stitched an opening partnership of 110 runs. Mandhana departed immediately after scoring a half-century but Harleen Deol arrived at the crease at No.3 and stole the show after that. She played a knock of 115 runs from 103 deliveries while Jemimah Rodrigues scored a half-century in the lower order.

India posted 358/5 on the scoreboard which is their joint-highest total in ODI cricket. Earlier, the team had scored 358/2 in the fixture against Ireland seven years back. Harleen Deol scored her maiden ODI hundred in the fixture and helped the team post a mammoth total.

India Takes 2-0 Lead In Series

Chasing a huge total of 350-plus, West Indies batters struggled except for Hayley Matthews. The Caribbean opener played a valiant knock of 106 runs for the visitors but lacked support from the other end. Despite Matthews scoring a hundred, the team got bundled out on a total of 243. Priya Mishra picked three wickets while Deepti Sharma, Titas Sadhu and Pratika Rawal contributed with two wickets each.

The team took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Vadodara: India women sealed the ODI series against West Indies on Tuesday by beating the opposition with a margin of 115 runs. The fixture also saw multiple records being broken including India posting their joint-highest ODI total. Also, it was the highest match aggregate involving India women and West Indies women.

India post 358/5

India women elected to bat first after winning the toss and their batter justified the decision right from the start. The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana (53) and Pratika Rawal (76) stitched an opening partnership of 110 runs. Mandhana departed immediately after scoring a half-century but Harleen Deol arrived at the crease at No.3 and stole the show after that. She played a knock of 115 runs from 103 deliveries while Jemimah Rodrigues scored a half-century in the lower order.

India posted 358/5 on the scoreboard which is their joint-highest total in ODI cricket. Earlier, the team had scored 358/2 in the fixture against Ireland seven years back. Harleen Deol scored her maiden ODI hundred in the fixture and helped the team post a mammoth total.

India Takes 2-0 Lead In Series

Chasing a huge total of 350-plus, West Indies batters struggled except for Hayley Matthews. The Caribbean opener played a valiant knock of 106 runs for the visitors but lacked support from the other end. Despite Matthews scoring a hundred, the team got bundled out on a total of 243. Priya Mishra picked three wickets while Deepti Sharma, Titas Sadhu and Pratika Rawal contributed with two wickets each.

The team took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA WOMEN CRICKET TEAMINDIA VS WEST INDIESIND VS WI 2ND ODIINDIA WOMEN VS WEST INDIES WOMEN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.