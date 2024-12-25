IND-W vs WI-W: India Post Joint-Highest ODI Total, Crush West Indies By 115 Runs To Seal Series

Vadodara: India women sealed the ODI series against West Indies on Tuesday by beating the opposition with a margin of 115 runs. The fixture also saw multiple records being broken including India posting their joint-highest ODI total. Also, it was the highest match aggregate involving India women and West Indies women.

India post 358/5

India women elected to bat first after winning the toss and their batter justified the decision right from the start. The opening pair of Smriti Mandhana (53) and Pratika Rawal (76) stitched an opening partnership of 110 runs. Mandhana departed immediately after scoring a half-century but Harleen Deol arrived at the crease at No.3 and stole the show after that. She played a knock of 115 runs from 103 deliveries while Jemimah Rodrigues scored a half-century in the lower order.

India posted 358/5 on the scoreboard which is their joint-highest total in ODI cricket. Earlier, the team had scored 358/2 in the fixture against Ireland seven years back. Harleen Deol scored her maiden ODI hundred in the fixture and helped the team post a mammoth total.

India Takes 2-0 Lead In Series

Chasing a huge total of 350-plus, West Indies batters struggled except for Hayley Matthews. The Caribbean opener played a valiant knock of 106 runs for the visitors but lacked support from the other end. Despite Matthews scoring a hundred, the team got bundled out on a total of 243. Priya Mishra picked three wickets while Deepti Sharma, Titas Sadhu and Pratika Rawal contributed with two wickets each.

The team took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.