India Successfully Defend ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup Title, Beat South Africa By 9 Wickets

India women secured a dominating victory over underdogs South Africa to win their second consecutive ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 on Sunday.

India women secured a dominating victory over underdogs South Africa to win their second consecutive ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 on Sunday.
India Women Beat South Africa Women By 9 Wickets In ICC Under 19 Women T20 World Cup Final (Getty)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 2, 2025, 2:25 PM IST

Kuala Lumpur: India women successfully defended their ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup title, beating formidable South Africa in the all-important final by 9 wickets on Sunday, February 2, 2025. Indian team remained the unbeaten side in the tournament and became the first team to win consecutive ICC titles after clinching the inaugural title in 2023 under the leadership of Shefali Varma.

India reached the summit clash by winning all of their group-stage matches against Malaysia, West Indies and Sri Lanka, before emerging triumphant against Bangladesh and Scotland in the Super Six and knocking out England in the semifinal on Friday.

It has been such a year for South African cricket fans. Proteas have lost the third finals in the last 8 months which included a Men's T20 World Cup, Women's T20 World Cup final and now in the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025.

More to follow...

