India Marks 79th Independence Day With Two-Wicket Win Over Australia

Hyderabad: The India A women's cricket team beat Australia A in the second game of the three-match series on Friday. The Indian team achieved the victory in the match played at What is special is that the Indian team has achieved this victory on Independence Day. The Indian team had also won the first match of the series and continued their winning momentum in the contest as well. They beat the opposition by two wickets and one ball to spare in a thrilling contest.

Alyssa Healy scores a half-century

The Indian Women's A team is currently on a tour of Australia for a three-match ODI series. After winning the first match, India won in the next game as well, thanks to their winning momentum. Australia A team batted first and scored 265 /9 in the allotted quota of 50 overs, setting India a challenging target of 266 runs. Although Alyssa Healy didn’t complete her century, she played a key role in the team’s total.

Minnu Mani picked three wickets for the team while Saima Thakor took two dismissals.

Early blows for India

In response to Australia’s 265, the Indian Women's team lost an early wicket in the form of Shafali Verma on a score of four. Dhara Gujjar followed Shafali into the pavilion without troubling the scorers. The team lost two wickets early in the innings, but Yastika Bhatia played a pivotal role in the win.

Yastika Bhatia’s solid knock

Yastika Bhatia held one end with an innings of 66 runs from 71 balls. Radha Yadav also chipped in with 60 runs from 78 balls. Radha’s innings helped India recover the innings when they were struggling at 4/83. Tanuja Kanwar also played a crucial role in the victory by scoring 50 runs from 57 balls. Prema Rawat played a knock of unbeaten 32 runs from 33 deliveries to take India over the finish line.

Georgia Prestwidge, Amy Edgar and Ella Hayward picked two wickets each.