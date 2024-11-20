India Withdraws From Blind T20 World Cup In Pakistan After No Government Clearance

Hyderabad: The Indian blind team has officially withdrawn from the Blind T20 World Cup which is to be played in Pakistan from November 22 to December 3. The decision came after the Indian government denied the cricket team permission to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

The Indian team was supposed to cross the Wagha Border for the marquee tournament. According to a report by PTI, the team had a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the government. However, they failed to get clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"We have been told unofficially that the blind team will not be permitted to travel to Pakistan. We were scheduled to travel to the Wagah border tomorrow. But as of now, no clearance has come from the ministry officials. So, we are a bit disappointed," Shailendra Yadav, General Secretary of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), told PTI.

The blind cricket team is currently staying in Delhi as they conducted a 25-day training camp to get help in selecting the World Cup squad.

Yadav also added that he is in contact with the ministry and is hoping for a reversal of the decision.

"We are still communicating with the ministry while staying back in New Delhi. Hopefully, there will be a favourable decision, even at the last minute,” said Yadav.

Pakistan had said last week that the event will go ahead as per schedule whether India sends its team to Pakistan or not.

The decision comes at a time when the Indian national team has also refused to travel to the neighbouring country for the Champions Trophy 2025. With the tournament likely to be held in February, there is uncertainty over the scheduling and venue of the tournament.