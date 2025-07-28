ETV Bharat / sports

World University Games 2025: India Finish At 20th Spot With 12 Medals, Including Two Golds

The Indian contingent finished in 20th position in the World University Games 2025 in Rhine-Ruhr.

India finish at 20th position in world university games with 12 medals
Fireworks explode as the event flame is lit during the opening ceremony of the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Duisburg, western Germany on July 16, 2025. (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : July 28, 2025 at 2:36 PM IST

Hyderabad: India’s campaign at the 2025 World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany, came to an end on Sunday with the contingent bagging 12 medals in the competition. The team finished in 20th place with 12 medals, including two gold, five silver and five bronze medals each.

Dip in the previous edition’s performance

India’s performance in the recently concluded competition has witnessed a massive slump in the number of medals earned by the Indian athletes. In the 2023 edition held at Chengdu, China, India won 26 medals, including 11 gold medals in the winning campaign. Notably, the majority of the medals were bagged in shooting - a sport which was not part of the 2025 edition.

Archery emerged as the most successful sport

Although shooting was not part of the Games this year, archery emerged as the most successful sport for India. The nation won both their gold medals in the compound archery. Parneet Kaur and Kushal Dalal won mixed compound team archery. Notably, the discipline is part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Roster.

Sahil Jadhav won the second gold medal in individual compound men’s archery.

Also, the men’s compound team and the women’s compound team won a silver and a bronze medal, respectively.

Indian medalists at the 2025 World University Games

Gold: Parneet Kaur & Kushal Dalal (mixed compound team), Sahil Jadhav (men's individual compound)

Silver: Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav & Hritik Sharma (men's compound team), Ankita Dhyani (women's 3000m steeplechase), Seema (women's 5000m), Praveen Chitravel (men's triple jump), Parneet Kaur (women's individual compound)

Bronze:

Madhura Dhamangaonkar, Parneet Kaur, Avneet Kaur (women), Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidhar, Lalu Prasad Bhoi, MJ Dhondapathi (men's 4x100m relay), Munita Prajapati, Sejal Singh, & Mansi Negi (women's 20km team racewalk), Vaishnavi Adkar (women's singles tennis), Badminton Mixed Team

What are World University Games?

FISU World University Games, formerly known as the Universiade, is an international multi-sport event and is organized for the university athletes. The games are conducted by the International University Sports Federation (FISU). The purpose of the competition is to provide a platform for emerging athletes from universities.

The current form of the competition started in 1959 and China has won the most medals so far.

