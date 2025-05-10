ETV Bharat / sports

Archery World Cup Stage 2: India Display Remarkable Show With Four Medals On Saturday

Indian archers clinched four medals including two golds on Saturday in the Archery World Cup Stage 2

Madhura Dhamangaonkar win gold in Archery World Cup Stage 2
Madhura Dhamangaonkar
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 10, 2025 at 4:56 PM IST

Shanghai: Indian archer Madhura Dhamangaonkar won her first individual World Cup gold at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 with a remarkable 139-138 victory over Carson Krahe of USA in the final on Saturday. Madhura, who is unranked in the world Archery standings due to an absence of three years from international competitions, was trailing with a scoreline of 81-85 after clocking a seven in the third end.

But, the 24-year-old maintained her composure under pressure and dropped just one point in an almost perfect end which brought the scoreline on equal terms at 110-110. In the final round, she held her nerve, and delivered two perfect 10s.

Also, with the victory, Madhura clinched third medal in the competition. Earlier, she secured a podium finish in the women’s team event and in the compound mixed team event with Abhishek Verma. India ensured their fourth medal with Madhura’s performance in the competition.

Earlier, the men’s team comprising Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, and Rishabh Yadav won the gold medal defeating Mexico 232-228 in the final. They made it into the final defeating Denmark 232-231 in the semifinal.

The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhura Dhamangaonkar and Chikitha Taniparthi settled for silver conceding a defeat against the Mexican team by 221–234. Indian women impressed through their performance and ensured a well-earned podium finish.

The duo of Abhishek Verma and Madhura Dhamangaonkar clinched a bronze in the compound mixed team event. They beat Malaysia in a low-scoring third-place match. The compound archery will make its debut in the Olympics in the 2028 edition. The Indian archers are usually known for excelling in the event and they will be hopeful of boosting their medal tally.

