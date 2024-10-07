India To Participate In Hong Kong Super Sixes Tournament

Hyderabad: Cricket Hong Kong has confirmed that the Indian cricket team will be participating in the highly anticipated Hong Kong Sixes tournament which is returning after a seven-year hiatus, starting from November 1.

Hong Kong Sixes is a six-a-side international cricket tournament that is sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and is organized by Cricket Hong Kong. The first edition of the tournament was played way back in 1993.

Taking to X, Cricket Hong Kong wrote: "Team India is gearing up to smash it out of the park at HK6! Prepare for explosive power hitting and a storm of sixes that will electrify the crowd!"

Pakistan have already named a six-man squad for the tournament as all-rounder Faheem Ashraf will lead the side. Senior batter Asif Ali and left-handed batter Hussain Talat are also part of the squad. Apart from them, Danish Aziz, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk) and Shahab Khan have also been given a chance to showcase their prowess. Former Test wicketkeeper-batter Saleem Yousuf has been named as the manager for the tournament.

Hong Kong Super Six Schedule:

The 2024 edition of the Hong Kong Super Six tournament will host 12 nations across three days from November 1 to 3. The tournament will be held at the Tin Kwong Road Cricket Ground.

Hong Kong Super Six Rules:

Each game will consist of a maximum of five six-ball overs per side with each member of the fielding side bowling one over, except for the wicket-keeper. However, the final of the tournament will have five eight-ball overs.

In other major changes, the batter will have to retire on reaching 31 runs but can return to the crease if lower-order batters are out or retire. The extras including Wides and no-balls will account for two runs. The points table will see each team earning two points for each match won.

Hong Kong Super Six History:

The winners of the previous edition were South Africa who lifted the trophy beating Pakistan. India last participated in the Hong Kong Super Six format in 2005 and won the tournament with a 4-wicket win over West Indies in the final in Kowloon. Former India all-rounder Robin Singh had led the team during the victorious campaign.

The Hong Kong Sixes has witnessed some of the most renowned names in the world of cricket playing in the competition with likes of MS Dhoni, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Sanath Jayasuriya, Anil Kumble, Umar Akmal, Glenn Maxwell, and Damien Martyn for their countries. Earlier, cricketing powerhouses like India, Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa, and more have participated, helping the Hong Kong Sixes gain a worldwide fanbase.