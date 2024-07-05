India-W vs South Africa-W | South Africa Take 1-0 Lead In T20I Series With 12-Run Victory

Chennai: South African women’s cricket team took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against India with a 12-run triumph over the hosts on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

This was South Africa's maiden win on their tour as they had lost the ODI series 0-3 and the lone Test, which was also played here.

Chasing a huge target of 190, India got off to a flier with opener Smriti Mandhana (46) continuing her form from the ODI series. She, along with Shafali Varma (12) added 56 runs for the first wicket from just 5.2 overs.

The game was dominated by the batters and the Indian batting unit continued the momentum they got from the opening stand. Jemimah Rodrigues played a whirlwind knock of unbeaten 53 runs while captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 35 runs.

The partnership between the two for the fourth wicket took India agonisingly close to the target but they suffered a defeat by 12 runs in the end. South African bowlers dished out a collective effort to carve out a victory.

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and put South Africa into bat. However, the decision taken by Harmanpreet Kaur to bowl worked in the favour of the opposition as the South African batters looked quite comfortable on the crease.

Laura Wolvaardt (33) and Tazmin Brits (81) added 50 runs for the opening wicket before the former was dismissed by spinner Radha Yadav. Marizanne Kapp (57) then joined forces with the Brits to add 96 runs for the second wicket.

The partnership helped the team get into a comfortable position and they ended up posting 189/4 on the scoreboard. Brits' knock was the highlight of the innings as she amassed 81 runs from just 56 deliveries laced with three sixes. Radha Yadav and pacer Pooja Vastrakar picked two wickets each.