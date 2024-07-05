India vs Zimbabwe | Skipper Shubman Gill Reveals India’s Opening Pair For First T20I

Harare (Zimbabwe): India’s second-string side is all set to take on Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the five-match bilateral series on July 6 at Harare Sports Club here.
Shubman Gill will lead the Indian side in the series and he has also revealed that he will open the innings in the first match of the series along with Punjab batter Abhishek Sharma, who is set to make his international debut. Sharma had a good run in the Indian Premier League 2024 and on its basis earned his maiden national call-up.
India’s first-choice team won the T20 World Cup 2024 just a few days back. Thus, the senior members of that team are given a rest and Men in Blue are going to play with a team full of young faces.
Captain Gill revealed in the pre-match press conference that he will open the innings along with Abhishek Sharma for the national side. "I think Rohit Bhai (Rohit Sharma) was an opener and Virat Bhai (Virat Kohli) also opened in this World Cup...I have also opened in T20s. So, I think I will want to open in T20Is," he told reporters.