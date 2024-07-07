India vs Zimbabwe: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Takes Dig At BCCI After India’s Defeat

Hyderabad: Just after winning the T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian team suffered a loss against Zimbabwe in the opening game of the five-match T20I series on Saturday. The Indian batters struggled in a low-scoring game, India were wrapped up on a total of 102 while chasing a target of 116. Shubman Gill played a valiant knock of 31 runs but wasn’t able to take the team over the finish line. Tendai Chatara and Sikandar Raza picked three wickets each.

After the defeat, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has taken a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) saying the arrogance of the Indian cricket’s governing body has been brought down by the loss.

“So even while the echoes of the wild celebrations at Mumbai for India’s #T20WorldCup win have not died down, we have been beaten by minnows Zimbabwe today in Harare. It’s just what @BCCI deserved to take things for granted. Whether on June 4 or on July 6, arrogance has been brought down a notch. Well played, Zimbabwe! #ZIMvsIND,” he wrote on ‘X’.

The team will play the second T20I of the series on July 7 to level the scoreline by 1–1 with a victory. It is the first time when Gill is captaining the Indian T20I side and he will be aiming to pocket the series against Zimbabwe by bouncing back after a loss in the first game.