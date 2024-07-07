ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Zimbabwe: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Takes Dig At BCCI After India’s Defeat

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Indian cricket team led by Shubman Gill conceded a loss against Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the five-match bilateral series by 13 runs. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor blasted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the loss saying BCCI’s arrogance has been brought down.

India vs Zimbabwe
File Photo: Shashi Tharoor (ANI Pictures)

Hyderabad: Just after winning the T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian team suffered a loss against Zimbabwe in the opening game of the five-match T20I series on Saturday. The Indian batters struggled in a low-scoring game, India were wrapped up on a total of 102 while chasing a target of 116. Shubman Gill played a valiant knock of 31 runs but wasn’t able to take the team over the finish line. Tendai Chatara and Sikandar Raza picked three wickets each.

After the defeat, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has taken a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) saying the arrogance of the Indian cricket’s governing body has been brought down by the loss.

“So even while the echoes of the wild celebrations at Mumbai for India’s #T20WorldCup win have not died down, we have been beaten by minnows Zimbabwe today in Harare. It’s just what @BCCI deserved to take things for granted. Whether on June 4 or on July 6, arrogance has been brought down a notch. Well played, Zimbabwe! #ZIMvsIND,” he wrote on ‘X’.

The team will play the second T20I of the series on July 7 to level the scoreline by 1–1 with a victory. It is the first time when Gill is captaining the Indian T20I side and he will be aiming to pocket the series against Zimbabwe by bouncing back after a loss in the first game.

Read More

  1. Unfancied Zimbabwe Beat India By 13 Runs In First T20I

Hyderabad: Just after winning the T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian team suffered a loss against Zimbabwe in the opening game of the five-match T20I series on Saturday. The Indian batters struggled in a low-scoring game, India were wrapped up on a total of 102 while chasing a target of 116. Shubman Gill played a valiant knock of 31 runs but wasn’t able to take the team over the finish line. Tendai Chatara and Sikandar Raza picked three wickets each.

After the defeat, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has taken a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) saying the arrogance of the Indian cricket’s governing body has been brought down by the loss.

“So even while the echoes of the wild celebrations at Mumbai for India’s #T20WorldCup win have not died down, we have been beaten by minnows Zimbabwe today in Harare. It’s just what @BCCI deserved to take things for granted. Whether on June 4 or on July 6, arrogance has been brought down a notch. Well played, Zimbabwe! #ZIMvsIND,” he wrote on ‘X’.

The team will play the second T20I of the series on July 7 to level the scoreline by 1–1 with a victory. It is the first time when Gill is captaining the Indian T20I side and he will be aiming to pocket the series against Zimbabwe by bouncing back after a loss in the first game.

Read More

  1. Unfancied Zimbabwe Beat India By 13 Runs In First T20I

TAGGED:

INDIA VS ZIMBABWESHASHI THAROORSHASHI THAROOR ON BCCI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.