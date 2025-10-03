ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI: KL Rahul Goes Past Rohit Sharma With An Impressive Century

Hyderabad: KL Rahul scored a sensational ton in the first Test of the two-match series against the West Indies. The right-handed batter scored his third century in the format on the second day of the Test, helping India cross the West Indies’ first innings total of 162. He scored his 11th Test century of his career. He surpassed Rohit Sharma in an exclusive list with a sensational hundred at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rahul has scored a century in a home Test for the first time since 2016 and 3211 days, when he racked up a hundred against England.

He has overtaken Rohit Sharma in the list of players with the most Test centuries as an opener for India by taking his tally to 10. Rohit scored 9 Test centuries as an opener. Sunil Gavaskar tops the list with 33 tons, while Virender Sehwag has racked up 22 tons.