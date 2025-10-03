IND vs WI: KL Rahul Goes Past Rohit Sharma With An Impressive Century
India opener KL Rahul continued his sensational form in the Ahmedabad Test against the West Indies.
Published : October 3, 2025 at 12:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: KL Rahul scored a sensational ton in the first Test of the two-match series against the West Indies. The right-handed batter scored his third century in the format on the second day of the Test, helping India cross the West Indies’ first innings total of 162. He scored his 11th Test century of his career. He surpassed Rohit Sharma in an exclusive list with a sensational hundred at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Rahul has scored a century in a home Test for the first time since 2016 and 3211 days, when he racked up a hundred against England.
He has overtaken Rohit Sharma in the list of players with the most Test centuries as an opener for India by taking his tally to 10. Rohit scored 9 Test centuries as an opener. Sunil Gavaskar tops the list with 33 tons, while Virender Sehwag has racked up 22 tons.
Most Test centuries as an opener for India
- 33 - Sunil Gavaskar (203 innings)
- 22 - Virender Sehwag (168 innings)
- 12 - Murali Vijay (100 innings)
- 10 - KL Rahul (94 innings)
- 9 - Gautam Gambhir (101 innings)
- 9 - Rohit Sharma (66 innings)
Rahul has amassed a total of 13 centuries as an opener in international cricket and equalled the likes of Australian legends David Boon and Bill Lawry, Geoff Marsh, former South African captain Dean Elgar and John Wright. Rahul has been in brilliant form since he started racking up three centuries and four fifties, including three 75-plus scores.
India have taken a significant lead against West Indies in the first Test and is in a strong position to take a 1-0 lead.