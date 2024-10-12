ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs VT Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch India vs Vietnam Football Match Live In India?

Indian men's football team aim to register their first win of the year when they take on Vietnam in an friendly fixture on Saturday.

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 49 minutes ago

Indian men's football team aim to register their first win of the year when they take on Vietnam in an friendly fixture on Saturday.
Indian football team (IANS)

Hyderabad: The Sunil Chhetri-less Indian football team will eye to forget their recent poor outings and come out on top as they face Vietnam on October 12, in what is more than just a friendly encounter.

Both sides have been struggling, and both sides would look to turn their fortunes to regain confidence. India’s newly appointed head coach, Manolo Marquez, will be desperate for his team to secure a important win, as India’s win-less streak in the 2024 season has left fans and players frustrated.

Men in Blue have failed to secure atleast a single win in any of the nine games in 2024, while Vietnam has endured an even worse fate, losing all 10 of their matches. In addition, both the nations coaches were sacked from the helm as India saw Igor Stimac sacked earlier in the year. A victory could potentially mark a turning point for either team.

India vs Vietnam live streaming details

When will the India vs Vietnam football match take place?

The India vs Vietnam football match will be played on Saturday, October 12.

Where will the India vs Vietnam football match take place?

The India vs Vietnam football match will begin at 04:30 PM IST.

What time will the India vs Vietnam football match start?

The India vs Vietnam football match will be played at Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh.

Where can you watch the India vs Vietnam football match live on TV?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the India vs Vietnam football match in India.

Where can you watch the India vs Vietnam football match online for free in India?

The India vs Vietnam football match is available for free live streaming on the Vietnam Football Federation's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6lGrp33Mos) and FanCode application and website for India-based users.

India vs Vietnam football squads

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (captain), Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Anwar Ali, Aakash Sangwan, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Mehtab Singh, Roshan Singh Naorem, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Lalengmawia, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Chaudhary, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh.

Vietnam Squad: Filip Nguyen, Thanh Binh Nguyen, Thanh Chung Nguyen, Ngoc Hai Que; Phong Hong Duy Nguyen, Van Truong Nguyen, Do Hung Dung, Xuan Manh Pham; Van Toan Nguyen, Tien Linh Nguyen, Quang Hai Nguyen.

Hyderabad: The Sunil Chhetri-less Indian football team will eye to forget their recent poor outings and come out on top as they face Vietnam on October 12, in what is more than just a friendly encounter.

Both sides have been struggling, and both sides would look to turn their fortunes to regain confidence. India’s newly appointed head coach, Manolo Marquez, will be desperate for his team to secure a important win, as India’s win-less streak in the 2024 season has left fans and players frustrated.

Men in Blue have failed to secure atleast a single win in any of the nine games in 2024, while Vietnam has endured an even worse fate, losing all 10 of their matches. In addition, both the nations coaches were sacked from the helm as India saw Igor Stimac sacked earlier in the year. A victory could potentially mark a turning point for either team.

India vs Vietnam live streaming details

When will the India vs Vietnam football match take place?

The India vs Vietnam football match will be played on Saturday, October 12.

Where will the India vs Vietnam football match take place?

The India vs Vietnam football match will begin at 04:30 PM IST.

What time will the India vs Vietnam football match start?

The India vs Vietnam football match will be played at Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh.

Where can you watch the India vs Vietnam football match live on TV?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the India vs Vietnam football match in India.

Where can you watch the India vs Vietnam football match online for free in India?

The India vs Vietnam football match is available for free live streaming on the Vietnam Football Federation's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6lGrp33Mos) and FanCode application and website for India-based users.

India vs Vietnam football squads

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (captain), Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Anwar Ali, Aakash Sangwan, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Mehtab Singh, Roshan Singh Naorem, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Lalengmawia, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Chaudhary, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh.

Vietnam Squad: Filip Nguyen, Thanh Binh Nguyen, Thanh Chung Nguyen, Ngoc Hai Que; Phong Hong Duy Nguyen, Van Truong Nguyen, Do Hung Dung, Xuan Manh Pham; Van Toan Nguyen, Tien Linh Nguyen, Quang Hai Nguyen.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IND VS VT LIVE STREAMINGINDIA VS VIETNAM FOOTBALL LIVEWHERE TO WATCH INDIA VS VIETNAMINDIA VS VIETNAM LIVE IN INDIAINDIA VS VIETNAM LIVE STREAMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.