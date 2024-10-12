ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs VT Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch India vs Vietnam Football Match Live In India?

Hyderabad: The Sunil Chhetri-less Indian football team will eye to forget their recent poor outings and come out on top as they face Vietnam on October 12, in what is more than just a friendly encounter.

Both sides have been struggling, and both sides would look to turn their fortunes to regain confidence. India’s newly appointed head coach, Manolo Marquez, will be desperate for his team to secure a important win, as India’s win-less streak in the 2024 season has left fans and players frustrated.

Men in Blue have failed to secure atleast a single win in any of the nine games in 2024, while Vietnam has endured an even worse fate, losing all 10 of their matches. In addition, both the nations coaches were sacked from the helm as India saw Igor Stimac sacked earlier in the year. A victory could potentially mark a turning point for either team.

India vs Vietnam live streaming details

When will the India vs Vietnam football match take place?

The India vs Vietnam football match will be played on Saturday, October 12.

Where will the India vs Vietnam football match take place?

The India vs Vietnam football match will begin at 04:30 PM IST.