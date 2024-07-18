ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Named T20I Skipper, Hardik Snubbed From Leadership

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced India's squad for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka starting on July 27 and Surykumar Yadav has been named as the skipper for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Rohit will continue captaining the team in the ODIs while pacer Harshit Rana and all-rounder Riyan Parag have been handed maiden call-ups in the ODIs. The Indian team will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the Sri Lankan side.

The Men’s Selection Committee on Thursday announced India’s squads for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

"Team India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in the series. The T20I leg of the series, which will take place in Pallekele, kicks off on July 27th and concludes on July 30th. The ODIs will be played in Colombo, starting August 02," an official release from the board stated.

There was tough competition for the leadership role with selectors considering Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah to succeed Rohit according to some media reports. However, the current head coach Gautam Gambhir had recommended Suryakumar to be the next captain in the shortest format. Two new faces in the form of Hashit Rana and Riyan Parag are included in the squad. Also, Bumrah is rested from the squad while Ravindra Jadeja is also excluded from the lineup.