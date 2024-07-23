ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Sri Lanka | Sri Lanka Announce 15-Member Squad For T20 Series; Charith Asalanka To Lead

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 23, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

Sri Lanka has announced a 16-member team for the T20 series against India and Charith Asalanka has been named the squad captain. The three T20Is will be played at Pallakele.

File Photo: Charith Asalanka (ANI)

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka has announced a 16-member team for the T20 series against India and Charith Asalanka will lead the Sri Lanka team in the white-ball series. Asalanka takes over from Wanindu Hasaranga, who quit captaincy after Sri Lanka’s early exit from the T20 World Cup in June in the USA and West Indies.

Wanindu Hasaranga will still remain an integral part of the team in the white-ball setup. He is in solid form currently as he has picked 15 wickets in Sri Lanka.

The Lankan side has dropped all-rounder Angelo Matthews and retained their former skipper Dasun Shanaka in the squad. Dinesh Chandimal returns to the squad after being excluded from the T20 World Cup 2024. Thanks to their impressive outings, Chennai Super Kings bowlers Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana have been picked for the team. Pathirana scalped 15 wickets in nine matches while Theekshana bagged 10 in as many fixtures.

Sri Lanka will host India for a white-ball series including three ODIs and three T20Is starting from July 27. The three T20Is will be played in Pallekelle while R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host three 50-over games.

Sri Lanka squad for India series: Charith Asalanka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando.

