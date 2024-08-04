India vs Sri Lanka | Rohit Sharma Overtakes Rahul Dravid; Adds One More Record To ODI Career

Colombo (Sri Lanka): Indian skipper Rohit Sharma added one more record to his glorious ODI career surpassing Rahul Dravid in terms of the most ODI runs for India. He became the fourth-highest run-getter for India in ODI cricket overtaking the former Indian head coach with the second run of his innings.

Rohit had scored 10,767 runs from 263 ODIs with an average of around 49 and 31 centuries. He was just a couple of runs away from the former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid who has 10,768 ODI runs from 340 fixtures. Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Virat Kohli (13,848) and Sourav Ganguly (11,221) have more runs amongst Indians in the ODIs. Rohit recently completed 13,000 runs in List A cricket.

Rohit, who quit the T20 format recently led the Indian side to the title in the T20 World Cup. In the marquee event, he scored 257 runs with an average of 36.71 from eight matches.

Sri Lanka chose to bat after winning the toss but they lost wickets at regular intervals. Washington Sundar picked up three wickets while Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets. Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel picked one wicket each to restrict the Lankan side to 240/9. Avishka Fernando and Kamindu Mendis contributed with 40 runs each but none of the batters were able to muster up a half-century to take the Indian scorecard to a decent total.

Chasing the side Rohit played a brilliant knock of 64 runs from just 44 balls before walking back to the pavilion as a result of an unsuccessful attempt at reverse sweep.