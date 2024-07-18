ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Sri Lanka | Ishan Kishan Seeks Sai Baba’s Blessings On His 26th Birthday

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 18, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

India cricketer visited Shree Samadhi Mandir in Shirdi to seek the blessings of Sai Baba on the occasion of his 26th birthday and ahead of the squad selection for the series against Sri Lanka. Kishan had been experiencing a tough year so far as he was snubbed from the list of central contracts released by the BCCI.

Ishan Kishan Seeks Sai Baba’s Blessings On His 26th Birthday
Ishan Kishan at the Shree Samadhi Mandir in Shirdi where he sought blessings of Sai Baba (ETV Bharat)

Shirdi (Maharashtra): India’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan spiritually celebrated his 26th birthday ahead of the squad selection for the series between India and Sri Lanka.

Ishan Kishan at the Shree Samadhi Mandir in Shirdi where he sought blessings of Sai Baba (ETV Bharat)

He visited the Shree Samadhi Mandir here to take the blessings of Sai Baba on his birthday and posted pictures on his social media handle. One of the most promising young talents in Indian cricket, Ishan Kishan has been going through torrid times this year. The left-handed batter was snubbed from the central contracts released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In a post uploaded on his Instagram handle, Ishan is seen bowing down to seek blessings. The left-hander, who has a record of smashing the fastest ODI double-century, was selected to play on the South Africa tour in all three formats in 2023-24.

However, he pulled out of the series citing personal reasons. The cricketer was also overlooked for the Afghanistan series as he hadn’t confirmed his availability. Also, Ishan skipped the Ranji trophy matches after the former India head coach Rahul Dravid had stated that the players need to play domestic cricket to earn a place in the national squad.

Kishan’s last international game was against Australia in 2023 when he featured in the India squad for a bilateral T20I series against the team. Kishan didn’t have the best of the Indian Premier League this season as he managed to score 320 runs across 14 fixtures with an average of 22.86 and a strike rate of 148.84. The Indian youngster will be eyeing a comeback to the national side in the upcoming matches.

TAGGED:

IND VS SLISHAN KISHANISHAN KISHAN SAI BABA BLESSINGSISHAN KISHAN SHIRDI VISIT

