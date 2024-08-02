ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Sri Lanka First ODI: Rohit Sharma and Co. Gives Unique Tribute To Late Anshuman Gaekwad

Colombo (Sri Lanka): The Indian cricket team stepped out on the field wearing the black armbands in memory of former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad in the first ODI match of the three-match series here on Friday, July 31.

Former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad passed away at the age of 71 after battling lung cancer for a prolonged period. He was in London, England until last month, but he passed away in Vadodara. Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev had requested the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to give financial help to the former cricketer. BCCI then released Rs one crore for the treatment of the former cricketer.

Gaekwad had served Indian cricket as head coach in two separate stints in 1997 and 2000s. He was the coach of the India team when former India captain and legendary spinner Anil Kumble picked up all ten wickets in an innings of a test match against Pakistan in 1999.

The former Indian opening batter represented India in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1975 to 1987. He made his Test debut against the West Indies in December 1974. He scored a total of 1,985 runs in Tests, with his highest score of 201 coming against arch-rival Pakistan. Over his 22-year career, Gaekwad played 205 first-class matches.