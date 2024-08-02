ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Sri Lanka First ODI: Rohit Sharma and Co. Gives Unique Tribute To Late Anshuman Gaekwad

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 3:51 PM IST

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team on Friday wore black armbands in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in memory of former India cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad, who passed away due to cancer. The Sri Lankan cricket team won the toss and elected to bat first in the first ODI.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team on Friday wore black armbands in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in memory of former India cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad, who passed away due to cancer. The Sri Lankan cricket team won the toss and elected to bat first in the first ODI.
Shivam Dube celebrates a wicket of Sri Lanka with Virat Kohli and Axar Patel (AP)

Colombo (Sri Lanka): The Indian cricket team stepped out on the field wearing the black armbands in memory of former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad in the first ODI match of the three-match series here on Friday, July 31.

Former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad passed away at the age of 71 after battling lung cancer for a prolonged period. He was in London, England until last month, but he passed away in Vadodara. Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev had requested the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to give financial help to the former cricketer. BCCI then released Rs one crore for the treatment of the former cricketer.

Gaekwad had served Indian cricket as head coach in two separate stints in 1997 and 2000s. He was the coach of the India team when former India captain and legendary spinner Anil Kumble picked up all ten wickets in an innings of a test match against Pakistan in 1999.

The former Indian opening batter represented India in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1975 to 1987. He made his Test debut against the West Indies in December 1974. He scored a total of 1,985 runs in Tests, with his highest score of 201 coming against arch-rival Pakistan. Over his 22-year career, Gaekwad played 205 first-class matches.

Coming to the match, all the senior players have returned to the ODI setup to build a new team under new head coach Gautam Gambhir. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Kuldeep Yadav are playing their first game after the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup triumph. The series saw three ODIs with each being played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on June 29.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (C), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Read More

  1. No Hostar, No Jio Cinema; Watch India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series Live Streaming Here

Colombo (Sri Lanka): The Indian cricket team stepped out on the field wearing the black armbands in memory of former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad in the first ODI match of the three-match series here on Friday, July 31.

Former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad passed away at the age of 71 after battling lung cancer for a prolonged period. He was in London, England until last month, but he passed away in Vadodara. Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev had requested the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to give financial help to the former cricketer. BCCI then released Rs one crore for the treatment of the former cricketer.

Gaekwad had served Indian cricket as head coach in two separate stints in 1997 and 2000s. He was the coach of the India team when former India captain and legendary spinner Anil Kumble picked up all ten wickets in an innings of a test match against Pakistan in 1999.

The former Indian opening batter represented India in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1975 to 1987. He made his Test debut against the West Indies in December 1974. He scored a total of 1,985 runs in Tests, with his highest score of 201 coming against arch-rival Pakistan. Over his 22-year career, Gaekwad played 205 first-class matches.

Coming to the match, all the senior players have returned to the ODI setup to build a new team under new head coach Gautam Gambhir. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Kuldeep Yadav are playing their first game after the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup triumph. The series saw three ODIs with each being played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on June 29.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (C), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Read More

  1. No Hostar, No Jio Cinema; Watch India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series Live Streaming Here

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IND VS SLANSHUMAN GAEKWAD DEATHINDIA WEAR BLACK ARMBANDSANSHUMAN GAEKWADS MEMORYOLYMPICS 2024INDIA VS SRI LANKA FIRST ODI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.