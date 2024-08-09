ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series Creates 'Unique' Record, Know How Many Players Lose Their Wickets In 'These' Style

The India vs Sri Lanka bilateral ODI series has created a unique record with both side's spinners dominating all three matches. The series saw spinners taking 40 wickets out of 60 possible wickets in three-match series with a plethora of wickets coming in the form of LBW. Read more to know the record.

India's Riyan Parag celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando (AP)

Colombo (Sri Lanka): The hosts Sri Lanka on Wednesday created history by winning a three-match one-day international series against the Indian cricket team after 27 years. The newly appointed captain Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lankan team sealed the series 2-0 after the first game resulted in a tie. The Lankan Lions dominated the series as they emerged triumphant by 32 runs and 110 runs in the second and third ODI respectively against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Throughout the entire ODI series, the spinners of both teams were dominant as both sides chose to play with more than three spinners in all three games. These exceptional performances of spinners led to a unique record being set, with more than 15 wickets falling due to LBW during the bilateral ODI series for the first time. Out of 60 wickets, a total of 40 have been taken by the spinners of the country with Sri Lanka contributing 24 and India 16.

In the history of bilateral ODI series, the India vs Sri Lanka series has seen the highest number of players being given out on LBW, totaling 18. This surpasses the previous records set by the 2018 ODI series between Zimbabwe and UAE with 13 LBW dismissals, followed by the 2013 ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa with 12, and the Pakistan vs New Zealand series in 2009 with 11 LBW dismissals.

The experienced leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who took three wickets in the first ODI, replacement Jeffrey Vandersay took eight wickets from two games and emerged as the leading wicket-taker. Vandersay was the only bowler to pick a fifer in the series. His compatriot, rising sensation Dunith Vellalage, claimed seven wickets in the series. Even the part-time spinner, Charith Asalanka, was among the leading wicket-takers.

Below is the list most LBW dismissals against spinners in bilateral ODI series

India vs Sri Lanka (Year 2024) - 18 wickets LBW
UAE vs Zimbabwe (2018) - 13 wickets LBW
Pakistan vs South Africa (2013) - 12 wickets LBW
Pakistan vs New Zealand (2009) - 11 wickets LBW
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (2016) - 11 wickets LBW
South Africa vs India (2018) - 11 wickets LBW

INDIA VS SRI LANKAMOST LBW WICKETSMOST WICKETS BY SPINNERSWHEN INDIA PLAY ODISOLYMPICS 2024INDIA VS SRI LANKA ODI SERIES

