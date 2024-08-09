ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series Creates 'Unique' Record, Know How Many Players Lose Their Wickets In 'These' Style

Colombo (Sri Lanka): The hosts Sri Lanka on Wednesday created history by winning a three-match one-day international series against the Indian cricket team after 27 years. The newly appointed captain Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lankan team sealed the series 2-0 after the first game resulted in a tie. The Lankan Lions dominated the series as they emerged triumphant by 32 runs and 110 runs in the second and third ODI respectively against the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Throughout the entire ODI series, the spinners of both teams were dominant as both sides chose to play with more than three spinners in all three games. These exceptional performances of spinners led to a unique record being set, with more than 15 wickets falling due to LBW during the bilateral ODI series for the first time. Out of 60 wickets, a total of 40 have been taken by the spinners of the country with Sri Lanka contributing 24 and India 16.

In the history of bilateral ODI series, the India vs Sri Lanka series has seen the highest number of players being given out on LBW, totaling 18. This surpasses the previous records set by the 2018 ODI series between Zimbabwe and UAE with 13 LBW dismissals, followed by the 2013 ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa with 12, and the Pakistan vs New Zealand series in 2009 with 11 LBW dismissals.