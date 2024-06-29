Barbados: On match morning, Barbados is scurrying for cover as the approaching tropical storm has graduated to a Category 1 Hurricane with the Meteorological department warning of the potentially annihilating wind disaster gaining speed and is all ready to hit the coast tonight.

India vs South Africa | Threat Of Hurricane Looming Over Title Decider (ETV Bharat)

This brings the India-South Africa Final of the T20 World Cup 2024 under a cloud. Accuweather has projected 50 per cent chance of rain from 10 am to 1.30 pm with 35kmph wind speed today, which is the entire match time.

The Final has a reserve day, but Sunday is expected to be worse with the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amottley making an urgent weather statement, asking the citizens to be in preparedness for disastrous eventualities.

The situation here is, however, changing faster than expected with the storm continuously gathering speed. This tropical storm, which was till now only on watch, was nameless and uncategorised, has rushed in got a name Beryl and will become a hurricane before reaching Barbados late Sunday night.

The Barbados Met office, too, has issued a hurricane watch for Barbados. On the current projected track, the centre of Beryl is expected to pass just 26 miles south of Barbados. In simple terms, this means intense rain, high wind, flash flooding, severe thunderstorms and damage to utilities and buildings.