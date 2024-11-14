ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 3rd T20I : Tilak Varma Dedicates His Maiden T20I Century To Suryakumar Yadav

Indian left-handed batter Tilak Varma dedicated his hundred against South Africa in the third T20I to Suryakumar Yadav.

File Photo: Tilak Varma (ANI Photos)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Centurion (South Africa): Left-handed batter Tilak Varma, hit his maiden T20 hundred here on Wednesday night and the Hyderabad player dedicated his century to skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who promoted him to number 3.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, a relieved Tilak Varma said, "It was for Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), our captain because he gave me an opportunity to bat at number three."

Varma who toyed with the South Africa attack and was the cynosure of eyes, added, "Because I love to bat at number 3 or 4 and the last two matches I played at number 4, but this match, last night, he came to my room and said you are going to bat at number 3, so it is a good opportunity and express yourself."

According to Tilak Varma, he assured the captain the same night that he would perform at the Supersport Park. And so Tilak pointed the bat towards the skipper. after reaching the three figures mark

As things turned out, India lost in-form opener Sanju Samson early and then Tilak seized the opportunity with both hands. His hundred also did not go in vain as India won the game and took a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

The elegant left-handed batter also said that he was supported by the team management when he was injured and missed series against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka and that has helped him.

"During the last IPL game, I had a finger dislocation and was ruled out for two months. Then during nets post-recovery, I sustained another fracture. So I missed two back-to-back series -- Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka,” he added.

"I was feeling bad that I missed out on two series and good opportunities. But I had to remain patient, focus on the process and keep working hard. I knew my time would come and when the right time comes, I will score runs."

