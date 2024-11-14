IND vs SA 3RD T20I: All Records Broken During India’s 11-Run Triumph

Centurion (South Africa): India took a 2-1 lead in the four-match T20I series on Wednesday by beating the opposition with 11 runs. Tilak Varma’s heroic knock of unbeaten 107 runs and Abhishek Sharma’s contribution of 50 runs helped India post 219/6. Andile Simelane and Keshav Maharaj picked a couple of wickets each.
Marco Jansen was the star performer for South Africa with his valiant knock of 54 runs from just 17 deliveries but it was not enough to help the hosts chase the target. Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets during his impressive spell. Multiple records were broken during the fixture including India posting their highest T20I total in South Africa.
Highest T20I total in South Africa
India owned the record of scoring the highest total in the shortest format on South African soil. The team surpassed the 17-year-old record. The previous highest was 218 against England in Durban in a T20 World Cup 2007 fixture. The match is also known for Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes against Stuart Broad.
#TeamIndia emerge victorious in a high-scoring thriller in Centurion
They take a 2⃣-1⃣ lead in the series with one final T20I remaining in the series
#SAvIND
Tilak Verma becomes the second-youngest Indian to score a hundred
Tilak played a scintillating knock of unbeaten 107 runs from 56 deliveries which was laced with seven sixes. With the knock, the left-handed batter became the second-youngest Indian to score a hundred in T20Is at the age of 22 years and five days. Yashasvi Jaiswal is the youngest Indian to score a hundred in T20Is with a century against Nepal at the age of 21 years and 279 days.
For his match-winning Maiden T20I Century, Tilak Varma is adjudged the Player of the Match
#TeamIndia | #SAvIND
Arshdeep Singh becomes India’s highest wicket-taking pacer
Arshdeep registered bowling figures of 3/37 in the fixture and surpassed tally of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah to become the Indian pacer with the most wickets in T20Is. Arshdeep has 92 wickets to his name now in the shortest format and is the second bowler after Yuzvendra Chahal in the list of most wickets for India.
2022 - Arshdeep Singh made his T20i debut.
2024 - Arshdeep Singh India's most successful pacer in T20is with 91 wickets.
THE RISE OF ARSHDEEP...!!!
Other records scripted in the match
India became the team with the most 200+ totals in the calendar year in T20s. They scored eighth 200+ total in 2024 surpassing seven each by Birmingham Bears in 2022, India in 2023, and Japan in 2024.
Hitting the first ball in T20I career for a six (India)
- Suryakumar Yadav off Jofra Archer Ahmedabad 2021
- Ramandeep Singh off Andile Simelane Centurion 2024
Most wickets for India in a bilateral T20I series
- 10 Varun Chakravarthy vs SA 2024 (3*)
- 9 R Ashwin vs SL 2016 (3 matches)
- 9 Ravi Bishnoi vs Aus 2023 (5)
Fastest T20I 50s vs India (balls faced)
16 Marco Jansen Centurion 2024
19 Cameron Green Hyderabad 2022
20 Johnson Charles Lauderhill 2016
20 Dasun Shanaka Pune 2023