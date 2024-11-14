ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 3RD T20I: All Records Broken During India’s 11-Run Triumph

Centurion (South Africa): India took a 2-1 lead in the four-match T20I series on Wednesday by beating the opposition with 11 runs. Tilak Varma’s heroic knock of unbeaten 107 runs and Abhishek Sharma’s contribution of 50 runs helped India post 219/6. Andile Simelane and Keshav Maharaj picked a couple of wickets each.

Marco Jansen was the star performer for South Africa with his valiant knock of 54 runs from just 17 deliveries but it was not enough to help the hosts chase the target. Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets during his impressive spell. Multiple records were broken during the fixture including India posting their highest T20I total in South Africa.

Highest T20I total in South Africa

India owned the record of scoring the highest total in the shortest format on South African soil. The team surpassed the 17-year-old record. The previous highest was 218 against England in Durban in a T20 World Cup 2007 fixture. The match is also known for Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes against Stuart Broad.

Tilak Verma becomes the second-youngest Indian to score a hundred

Tilak played a scintillating knock of unbeaten 107 runs from 56 deliveries which was laced with seven sixes. With the knock, the left-handed batter became the second-youngest Indian to score a hundred in T20Is at the age of 22 years and five days. Yashasvi Jaiswal is the youngest Indian to score a hundred in T20Is with a century against Nepal at the age of 21 years and 279 days.

Arshdeep Singh becomes India’s highest wicket-taking pacer