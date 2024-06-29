India vs South Africa | 'They Are Going To Go On Winning Spree': Michael Vaughan Backs Men in Blue

Hyderabad: As cricket fans around the world gear up for the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, the buzz around the title decider is high. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has come up with a bold prediction ahead of the fixture saying that India could go on a winning spree if they secure a victory in the match.

India and South Africa are set to lock horns at the end of the marquee event at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. India is aiming to end its trophy drought at the ICC events. The 2013 Champions Trophy was the last time when India won an ICC event. Also, the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 is the only ICC event they have won in the shortest format.

Ahead of the match, former England skipper Michael Vaughan has written on his ‘X’ handle that the team will go on a winning spree if they win the fixture and lift the silverware.

"I feel if India get the job done today they are going to go on a trophy-winning spree .. they have so much quality in and out of this squad .. Its been 10 yrs since they won a trophy and this one could lead to quite a few over the next years (sic)," Vaughan wrote on X.

Both the teams in the final had an unbeaten run in the tournament so far. India have won their matches by dominating their opposition while South Africa have emerged triumphant after the matches went down the wire.

India will have a chance to end their trophy drought while South Africa will aim for their maiden ICC title by winning the game.