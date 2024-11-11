ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Varun Chakaravarthy Achieves Rare Feat Despite India’s Three-Wicket Defeat Against South Africa

Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy joined the elite list including Kuldeep Yadav after taking a five-wicket haul in the second T20I.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I
File Photo: Varun Chakaravarthy (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Gqeberha (South Africa): Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy bowled an incredible spell against South Africa in the second T20I of the bilateral series. Despite his five-wicket haul coming in a losing cause, Chakaravarthy achieved a rare feat. He became the third Indian spinner to take a five-wicket haul in T20Is. However, he became the first Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a losing cause in T20Is.

The previous best figures in a losing cause were by Bhuvneshwar Kumar who picked four wickets for 13 runs against South Africa in 2022. Earlier this year, Ravi Bishoni clocked figures of 4/13 against Zimbabwe.

Chakaravarthy’s Impressive Spell

The Indian spinner was introduced in the bowling attack by skipper Suryakumar Yadav in the sixth over of the innings. He dismissed South Africa skipper Aiden Markram on the second delivery of the over and then sent Reeza Hendricks back to the pavilion in the next over.

The spinner was introduced into the attack once again in the 11th over and took the wicket of Marco Jansen. The 33-year-old then struck in his last over and sent both Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller packing.

South Africa won by three wickets

In a low-scoring contest, India managed to post 124/6 while batting first. Hardik Pandya scored unbeaten 39 runs while Axar Patel played a knock of 27 runs. India reduced South Africa to 86/7 at one point but Tristan Stubbs came to the rescue of the team with a knock of unbeaten 47 runs and helped them earn a victory.

