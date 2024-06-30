India Vs South Africa: Plethora Of Records Broken During T20 World Cup 2024 Final

Bridgetown (Barbados): A plethora of records have been broken during the T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval Stadium here.

India's agonising 11-year wait for a global title was brought to an end by Virat Kohli's ingenuity and Rohit Sharma's inspirational captaincy as the star-studded team outwitted eternal bridesmaids South Africa by seven runs in a see-saw final to lift their second trophy.

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya defended 16 runs in the final over to ensure Men in Blues first ICC trophy since 2013 and a maiden T20 World Cup title in the post-IPL era.

Virat Kohli (76 off 59)and Axar Patel (47 off 31) shared a crucial partnership for the fourth wicket that allowed India to set the highest total -176/7 in a T20 World Cup final. Kohli's 76 was the fifth-highest individual score by a batter in the summit clash of the T20I showpiece. So, let's have a look at the records broken and scripted by the team and players in the title clash.

LIST OF RECORDS