ETV Bharat / sports

India Vs South Africa: Plethora Of Records Broken During T20 World Cup 2024 Final

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jun 30, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Plenty of records were registered as India emerged triumphant against South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 including Jasprit Bumrah becoming the second first bowler across the globe to become Player of the Tournament. India set a record first-innings total and Arshdeep Singh became the joint leading wicket-taker with Fazalhaq Farooqi in the single edition of the T20 World Cup.

Plenty of records have been broken and registered as India emerged triumphant against South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 including Jasprit Bumrah becoming India's first bowler to become Player of the Tournament, India setting record first innings total and Arshdeep Singh becoming the joint leading wicket-taker with Fazalhaq Farooqi in the single edition of the T20 World Cup.
India's head coach Rahul Dravid, center, and Virat Kohli, center right, celebrate with players and team support staff with the winners trophy (AP)

Bridgetown (Barbados): A plethora of records have been broken during the T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval Stadium here.

India's agonising 11-year wait for a global title was brought to an end by Virat Kohli's ingenuity and Rohit Sharma's inspirational captaincy as the star-studded team outwitted eternal bridesmaids South Africa by seven runs in a see-saw final to lift their second trophy.

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya defended 16 runs in the final over to ensure Men in Blues first ICC trophy since 2013 and a maiden T20 World Cup title in the post-IPL era.

Virat Kohli (76 off 59)and Axar Patel (47 off 31) shared a crucial partnership for the fourth wicket that allowed India to set the highest total -176/7 in a T20 World Cup final. Kohli's 76 was the fifth-highest individual score by a batter in the summit clash of the T20I showpiece. So, let's have a look at the records broken and scripted by the team and players in the title clash.

LIST OF RECORDS

  1. Player of the tournament in T20 World Cups
    Shahid Afridi
    Tillakaratne Dilshan
    Kevin Pietersen
    Shane Watson
    Virat Kohli (2)
    David Warner
    Sam Curran
    Jasprit Bumrah
  2. Most POTM awards in T20Is
    16 - Virat Kohli (125 mats)*
    15 - Suryakumar Yadav (68)
    14 - Rohit Sharma (159)
    14 - Sikandar Raza (86)
    14 - Mohammad Nabi (129)
    14 - Virandeep Singh (78)
  3. Only defeat in a T20 WC coming in the final
    2009 - SL
    2010 - AUS
    2014 - IND
    2024 - SA
  4. Teams to win two T20 WCs
    West Indies (2012 & 2016)
    England (2010 & 2022)
    India (2007 & 2024)
  5. India in T20 World Cup 2024
    Bat avg: 25.55 | Bowl avg: 14.94
    Bat RR: 7.98 | Bowl ER: 6.67
  6. India’s longest winning streaks in T20Is
    12 - Nov 2021 to Feb 2022
    12* - Dec 2023 to June 2024
    9 - Jan 2020 to Dec 2020
  7. Most wins in a T20 WC edition
    8 - India (2024)*
    8 - South Africa (2024)*
    6 - Sri Lanka (2009)
    6 - Australia (2010)
    6 - Australia (2021)
  8. Most consecutive wins in T20 WCs
    8* - India (2024)
    8 - South Africa (2024)
    8 - Australia (2022-2024)
    7 - England (2010-2012)
    7 - India (2012-2014)
  9. Most wins as captain in T20Is
    50 - Rohit Sharma (IND)
    48 - Babar Azam (PAK)
    45 - Brian Masaba (UGA)
    44 - Eoin Morgan (ENG)
  10. Pace vs spin in SA innings
    Pace: 7/58 in 11 overs (ER 5.27)
    Spin: 1/106 in 9 overs (ER 11.78)
  11. Lowest Economy Rate in a T20 WC edition
    4.17 - Jasprit Bumrah (2024)
    4.60 - Sunil Narine (2014)
    5.20 - Wanindu Hasarnaga (2021)
    5.32 - Shahid Afridi (2009)
    5.33 - Daniel Vettori (2007)
  12. Most wickets in a T20 WC edition
    17 - Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG, 2024)
    17 - Arshdeep Singh (IND, 2024)
    16 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL, 2021)
    15 - Ajantha Mendis (SL, 2012)
    15 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL, 2022)
    15 - Anrich Nortje (SA, 2024)
    15 - Jasprit Bumrah (IND, 2024)
  13. Best bowling figures in T20 World Cup finals
    4/12 - Ajantha Mendis vs WI, Colombo 2012
    3/9 - Sunil Narine vs SL, Colombo 2012
    3/12 - Sam Curran vs PAK, Melbourne 2022
    3/20 - Hardik Pandya vs SA, Bridgetown 2024
  14. Only the 3rd time a team won the T20 WC final while defending the target after India in 2007 and West Indies in 2012. India became the first team to win a T20 World Cup by being unbeaten through the tournament.

Bridgetown (Barbados): A plethora of records have been broken during the T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval Stadium here.

India's agonising 11-year wait for a global title was brought to an end by Virat Kohli's ingenuity and Rohit Sharma's inspirational captaincy as the star-studded team outwitted eternal bridesmaids South Africa by seven runs in a see-saw final to lift their second trophy.

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya defended 16 runs in the final over to ensure Men in Blues first ICC trophy since 2013 and a maiden T20 World Cup title in the post-IPL era.

Virat Kohli (76 off 59)and Axar Patel (47 off 31) shared a crucial partnership for the fourth wicket that allowed India to set the highest total -176/7 in a T20 World Cup final. Kohli's 76 was the fifth-highest individual score by a batter in the summit clash of the T20I showpiece. So, let's have a look at the records broken and scripted by the team and players in the title clash.

LIST OF RECORDS

  1. Player of the tournament in T20 World Cups
    Shahid Afridi
    Tillakaratne Dilshan
    Kevin Pietersen
    Shane Watson
    Virat Kohli (2)
    David Warner
    Sam Curran
    Jasprit Bumrah
  2. Most POTM awards in T20Is
    16 - Virat Kohli (125 mats)*
    15 - Suryakumar Yadav (68)
    14 - Rohit Sharma (159)
    14 - Sikandar Raza (86)
    14 - Mohammad Nabi (129)
    14 - Virandeep Singh (78)
  3. Only defeat in a T20 WC coming in the final
    2009 - SL
    2010 - AUS
    2014 - IND
    2024 - SA
  4. Teams to win two T20 WCs
    West Indies (2012 & 2016)
    England (2010 & 2022)
    India (2007 & 2024)
  5. India in T20 World Cup 2024
    Bat avg: 25.55 | Bowl avg: 14.94
    Bat RR: 7.98 | Bowl ER: 6.67
  6. India’s longest winning streaks in T20Is
    12 - Nov 2021 to Feb 2022
    12* - Dec 2023 to June 2024
    9 - Jan 2020 to Dec 2020
  7. Most wins in a T20 WC edition
    8 - India (2024)*
    8 - South Africa (2024)*
    6 - Sri Lanka (2009)
    6 - Australia (2010)
    6 - Australia (2021)
  8. Most consecutive wins in T20 WCs
    8* - India (2024)
    8 - South Africa (2024)
    8 - Australia (2022-2024)
    7 - England (2010-2012)
    7 - India (2012-2014)
  9. Most wins as captain in T20Is
    50 - Rohit Sharma (IND)
    48 - Babar Azam (PAK)
    45 - Brian Masaba (UGA)
    44 - Eoin Morgan (ENG)
  10. Pace vs spin in SA innings
    Pace: 7/58 in 11 overs (ER 5.27)
    Spin: 1/106 in 9 overs (ER 11.78)
  11. Lowest Economy Rate in a T20 WC edition
    4.17 - Jasprit Bumrah (2024)
    4.60 - Sunil Narine (2014)
    5.20 - Wanindu Hasarnaga (2021)
    5.32 - Shahid Afridi (2009)
    5.33 - Daniel Vettori (2007)
  12. Most wickets in a T20 WC edition
    17 - Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG, 2024)
    17 - Arshdeep Singh (IND, 2024)
    16 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL, 2021)
    15 - Ajantha Mendis (SL, 2012)
    15 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL, 2022)
    15 - Anrich Nortje (SA, 2024)
    15 - Jasprit Bumrah (IND, 2024)
  13. Best bowling figures in T20 World Cup finals
    4/12 - Ajantha Mendis vs WI, Colombo 2012
    3/9 - Sunil Narine vs SL, Colombo 2012
    3/12 - Sam Curran vs PAK, Melbourne 2022
    3/20 - Hardik Pandya vs SA, Bridgetown 2024
  14. Only the 3rd time a team won the T20 WC final while defending the target after India in 2007 and West Indies in 2012. India became the first team to win a T20 World Cup by being unbeaten through the tournament.

TAGGED:

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICAIND VS SA RECORDSSA VS IND FINAL RESULTT20 WORLD CUP 2024 FINAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.