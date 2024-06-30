India Vs South Africa: Plethora Of Records Broken During T20 World Cup 2024 Final

Bridgetown (Barbados): A plethora of records have been broken during the T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval Stadium here.
India's agonising 11-year wait for a global title was brought to an end by Virat Kohli's ingenuity and Rohit Sharma's inspirational captaincy as the star-studded team outwitted eternal bridesmaids South Africa by seven runs in a see-saw final to lift their second trophy.
Vice-captain Hardik Pandya defended 16 runs in the final over to ensure Men in Blues first ICC trophy since 2013 and a maiden T20 World Cup title in the post-IPL era.
Virat Kohli (76 off 59)and Axar Patel (47 off 31) shared a crucial partnership for the fourth wicket that allowed India to set the highest total -176/7 in a T20 World Cup final. Kohli's 76 was the fifth-highest individual score by a batter in the summit clash of the T20I showpiece. So, let's have a look at the records broken and scripted by the team and players in the title clash.
LIST OF RECORDS
- Player of the tournament in T20 World Cups
Shahid Afridi
Tillakaratne Dilshan
Kevin Pietersen
Shane Watson
Virat Kohli (2)
David Warner
Sam Curran
Jasprit Bumrah
- Most POTM awards in T20Is
16 - Virat Kohli (125 mats)*
15 - Suryakumar Yadav (68)
14 - Rohit Sharma (159)
14 - Sikandar Raza (86)
14 - Mohammad Nabi (129)
14 - Virandeep Singh (78)
- Only defeat in a T20 WC coming in the final
2009 - SL
2010 - AUS
2014 - IND
2024 - SA
- Teams to win two T20 WCs
West Indies (2012 & 2016)
England (2010 & 2022)
India (2007 & 2024)
- India in T20 World Cup 2024
Bat avg: 25.55 | Bowl avg: 14.94
Bat RR: 7.98 | Bowl ER: 6.67
- India’s longest winning streaks in T20Is
12 - Nov 2021 to Feb 2022
12* - Dec 2023 to June 2024
9 - Jan 2020 to Dec 2020
- Most wins in a T20 WC edition
8 - India (2024)*
8 - South Africa (2024)*
6 - Sri Lanka (2009)
6 - Australia (2010)
6 - Australia (2021)
- Most consecutive wins in T20 WCs
8* - India (2024)
8 - South Africa (2024)
8 - Australia (2022-2024)
7 - England (2010-2012)
7 - India (2012-2014)
- Most wins as captain in T20Is
50 - Rohit Sharma (IND)
48 - Babar Azam (PAK)
45 - Brian Masaba (UGA)
44 - Eoin Morgan (ENG)
- Pace vs spin in SA innings
Pace: 7/58 in 11 overs (ER 5.27)
Spin: 1/106 in 9 overs (ER 11.78)
- Lowest Economy Rate in a T20 WC edition
4.17 - Jasprit Bumrah (2024)
4.60 - Sunil Narine (2014)
5.20 - Wanindu Hasarnaga (2021)
5.32 - Shahid Afridi (2009)
5.33 - Daniel Vettori (2007)
- Most wickets in a T20 WC edition
17 - Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG, 2024)
17 - Arshdeep Singh (IND, 2024)
16 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL, 2021)
15 - Ajantha Mendis (SL, 2012)
15 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL, 2022)
15 - Anrich Nortje (SA, 2024)
15 - Jasprit Bumrah (IND, 2024)
- Best bowling figures in T20 World Cup finals
4/12 - Ajantha Mendis vs WI, Colombo 2012
3/9 - Sunil Narine vs SL, Colombo 2012
3/12 - Sam Curran vs PAK, Melbourne 2022
3/20 - Hardik Pandya vs SA, Bridgetown 2024
- Only the 3rd time a team won the T20 WC final while defending the target after India in 2007 and West Indies in 2012. India became the first team to win a T20 World Cup by being unbeaten through the tournament.