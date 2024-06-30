India vs South Africa | Was Desperate, Wanted The Cup Very Badly: Rohit Sharma After India's World Cup Triumph

Barbados: India captain Rohit Sharma said he was desperate for a win, wanted it badly and lifting the T20 World Cup trophy after a 17-year wait was his greatest moment and biggest achievement.

Having said that, he also announced his retirement from the T20 Internationals at his post-match Press conference to big applause for his achievements by media persons.

He dedicated the triumph to head coach Rahul Dravid who, as captain, had bad Caribbean memories of being packed off in the 2007 World Cup early by Bangladesh.

"He deserved that trophy more than any of us," Rohit said, highlighting Dravid's extensive contributions to Indian cricket over the past two decades.

This victory filled the only remaining void in Dravid’s illustrious cricketing career. Rohit emphasised how proud and excited Dravid was, and how the team was motivated to achieve this for him. "Really grateful to the occasion for this to happen as well," he added, underscoring the sentimental value of the win.

Key Moments of the Match

Reflecting on the crucial moments of the match, Sharma could not single out one or two aspects as definitive turning points. However, he did emphasize the importance of Hardik Pandya’s dismissal of Heinrich Klaasen and Suryakumar Yadav's catch off Pandya's bowling to remove David Miller. These were pivotal in tilting the game in India's favour during the final overs.

"But again, you can't forget what the batters did with the bat," he said, commending Virat Kohli’s significant contribution and Axar Patel's support. He also lauded the exceptional opening spells by Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

"Whenever he has the ball in his hands, he tends to create magic for us every time," Rohit remarked about Bumrah, whose consistency and brilliance have been instrumental in many of India's victories.

Greatest Moment

For Sharma, this victory was unparalleled. Despite numerous personal accolades and career highlights, including disappointments like the 2011 World Cup he missed, and the Ahmedabad heartbreak. "It’s only because of how desperately I wanted to win this," he confessed. Winning trophies for India, he said, has always been his foremost goal.

"Having this now right beside me probably has to be one of the greatest," he admitted.

Battle and Belief

Sharma recounted the intense final moments of the game when South Africa seemed to be in control. "Halfway through, we were very much in the game," he noted, but acknowledged the challenge posed by Klassen, Miller, and de Kock.