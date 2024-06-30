India vs South Africa | Was Desperate, Wanted The Cup Very Badly: Rohit Sharma After India's World Cup Triumph

Barbados: India captain Rohit Sharma said he was desperate for a win, wanted it badly and lifting the T20 World Cup trophy after a 17-year wait was his greatest moment and biggest achievement.
Having said that, he also announced his retirement from the T20 Internationals at his post-match Press conference to big applause for his achievements by media persons.
He dedicated the triumph to head coach Rahul Dravid who, as captain, had bad Caribbean memories of being packed off in the 2007 World Cup early by Bangladesh.
"He deserved that trophy more than any of us," Rohit said, highlighting Dravid's extensive contributions to Indian cricket over the past two decades.
This victory filled the only remaining void in Dravid’s illustrious cricketing career. Rohit emphasised how proud and excited Dravid was, and how the team was motivated to achieve this for him. "Really grateful to the occasion for this to happen as well," he added, underscoring the sentimental value of the win.
Key Moments of the Match
Reflecting on the crucial moments of the match, Sharma could not single out one or two aspects as definitive turning points. However, he did emphasize the importance of Hardik Pandya’s dismissal of Heinrich Klaasen and Suryakumar Yadav's catch off Pandya's bowling to remove David Miller. These were pivotal in tilting the game in India's favour during the final overs.
"But again, you can't forget what the batters did with the bat," he said, commending Virat Kohli’s significant contribution and Axar Patel's support. He also lauded the exceptional opening spells by Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.
"Whenever he has the ball in his hands, he tends to create magic for us every time," Rohit remarked about Bumrah, whose consistency and brilliance have been instrumental in many of India's victories.
Greatest Moment
For Sharma, this victory was unparalleled. Despite numerous personal accolades and career highlights, including disappointments like the 2011 World Cup he missed, and the Ahmedabad heartbreak. "It’s only because of how desperately I wanted to win this," he confessed. Winning trophies for India, he said, has always been his foremost goal.
"Having this now right beside me probably has to be one of the greatest," he admitted.
Battle and Belief
Sharma recounted the intense final moments of the game when South Africa seemed to be in control. "Halfway through, we were very much in the game," he noted, but acknowledged the challenge posed by Klassen, Miller, and de Kock.
The team’s mantra was to keep fighting until the last ball. "My job as a Captain is to make everyone believe that," he said, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and belief in every match scenario.
Strategic Decisions and Captaincy
Sharma also discussed the strategic decision to bat first in the final, a move he backed firmly despite varying opinions. "I’m a believer of just having runs on the board in big games," he explained, confident in his bowlers’ ability to defend any target. He believed that setting a target puts psychological pressure on the opposition, a tactic that worked in India's favour this time.
Virat Kohli's Farewell
A significant emotional moment came with Virat Kohli announcing his retirement from T20 internationals. Sharma praised Kohli as a "champion player" and expressed happiness that he performed brilliantly in the Final, cementing his legacy. "At some point, everyone has to say goodbye to the game," Sharma reflected, respecting Kohli’s decision and celebrating his remarkable career.
Being good and Dravid's Influence
Sharma highlighted the importance of having good people around, particularly mentioning Dravid’s immense support and influence on the team. "He understood what the boys wanted and put that priority ahead," he said, crediting Dravid for creating a harmonious and effective team environment. Dravid's dedication and ability to align with the team’s needs were pivotal in India’s success.
The Final Overs: A Tactical Masterclass
Describing the nerve-wracking final overs, Rohit shared the meticulous planning involved. The strategy was to exploit the wind direction and pressure the batters into making mistakes. Bumrah's 18th over was crucial, building pressure and leading to key dismissals. Rohit praised Hardik Pandya for his calmness and execution in the final over, particularly highlighting Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant catch to dismiss Miller.
"It was very nice to see that Hardik was very calm as well," Rohit noted, emphasizing the importance of composure under pressure.
An Emotional Farewell to T20Is
Rohit also revealed that this final marked his farewell to T20 internationals, making the victory even more poignant. "I’ve loved every moment of this," he said, expressing gratitude for his journey and the fitting culmination with a World Cup win. The emotional moment of dropping to his knees after the final ball symbolized his deep desire and fulfilment.
"It’s very hard to put it in words," Rohit admitted, cherishing the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.
