India vs South Africa: Mandhana Becomes First Indian Woman to Hit Two ODI Hundreds on Trot, Equals Mithali’s Century Tally

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman to smash two consecutive hundreds and equalled former India Mithali Raj's record for the most number of centuries in a 50-over format on Wednesday. She achieved an incredible landmark during the second ODI of the three-match series between India women and South Africa women at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Mandhana took 103 balls to complete her second ton on the trot and seventh century of her ODI career. With this century, Mandhana now has seven tons to her name in just 84 innings while Mithali has as many hundreds in 232 matches.

The left-handed batter also became the second Indian to complete 400 fours in women's one-day international cricket. Before this encounter, she needed only one four to reach the milestone and she achieved it with the first boundary in the second ball of the seventh over she scored in her innings.

Coming to the match, apart from Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blasted scintillating hundred to power India to a massive 325 for three against South Africa. Mandhana smashed a 120-ball 136, while Harmanpreet made an unbeaten 88-ball 103 after Proteas asked hosts India to bat first. For the visitors, Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/51) picked up two wickets.