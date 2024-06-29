Hardik Pandya bowled the over of his life as India defeated South Africa by 7 runs in an edge of a seat thriller. Celebrations erupted in the Indian dressing room. Suryakumar Yadav took a stunning catch to dismiss David Miller on the first ball of the final over and that proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the Aiden Markram-led side. The decision was referred to the third umpire by the on-field umpires and it was given out. Then on the penultimate ball of the match, Hardik removed Kasigo Rabada. It was an exceptional comeback from the Indian bowlers. It was a happy ending for head coach Rahul Dravid. South Africa was restricted to 169/8/
India Win T20 World Cup; Beat South Africa By 7 Runs
Bridgetown (Barbados): India won the second ICC T20 World Cup by beating South Africa in a pulsating final at Barbados. The Rohit Sharma-led remained unbeaten in the marquee tournament. At one point of time, it looking like South Africa was running away with the game, but the Indian bowlers had other ideas in mind and they restricted South Africa to 169/8.
India rode on Virat Kohli's 76 to post a challenging 176/7 and that proved to be enough in the end. India won the T20 World Cup for a second time after clinching the Trophy way back in 2007. India also won an ICC Trophy after 11 years.
LIVE FEED
India Win ICC T20 World Cup; Players Celebrate
South Africa Need 16 Runs Off Last Over
Pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled an exceptional penultimate over, conceding just four runs and that brought down the equation to 16 off the last over. Skipper Rohit Sharma has handed the bowl to pacer Hardik Pandya for the last over and for South Africa, their hopes are pinned on David Miller, fondly known as Killer Miller.
South Africa Need 20 Runs From 12 Balls
Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Marco Jansen as South Africa lost their 6th wicket. The wicket has given hope to Indian fans that the team can still win the T20 World Cup. For South Africa, the onus is on David Miller to take his side home. David Miller is unbeaten on 18 and has Keshav Maharaj with him at the crease.
South Africa Need 22 Runs From 18 Balls
South Africa needed 22 runs from the last three overs. It is now South Africa's game and India needed a miracle to end their ICC Trophy drought. Klassen was removed by Hardik Pandya on the first ball of the 17th over after he edged to Rishabh Pant and India made a strong comeback.
South Africa needed 26 runs from need the last four overs. India's chances to lift the silverware look slim from here and they desperately need to dismiss both the batters on the crease. 4 runs from the over from the 16th over.
Klaasen Hits 50 In 23 Balls; South Africa 150/4
There is no stopping Klaasen here as he is carving a carnage. He started the boundary on the first delivery of the over and then smacked three back-to-back sixes. Unreal hitting from the South African batter and South Africa just needs run-a-ball now.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 81/3 After 11 Overs: Arshdeep Removes de Kock
Quinton started the over with a crafty six over fine-leg and then tried to replicate the shot but was caught in the deep as Kuldeep Yadav took a sitter. Arshdeep is bowling an impressive spell here. Three runs from the remaining over and in total South Africa amassed 13 runs
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 81/3 After 10 Overs: Match Hangs In Balance, South Africa Need 96 More To Win
Hardik is introduced into the bowling attack now and he bowled three dot deliveries but Klaasen smacked a six over point on a deilvery short and outside off. De Kock was dismissed but it was a free-hit. 10 runs from the over.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 71/3 After 9 Overs: Axar Patel Provides Much Needed Breakthrough, Dismisses Stubbs For 31
South Africans are now playing big shots and Stubbs started the ninth over with a sweep which earned him six runs. However, Stubbs shuffled across the stumps and was dismissed by Axar with a full-toss on the stumps. The batter threw away his wicket with a poor shot selection here.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 62/2 After 8 Overs: Stubbs, de Kock Partnership Changing Momentum Of The Game
Stubbs is now sitching gears he hit a cracking shot down the ground on the first delivery of the eighth over. The duo then kept on taking singles from the rest of the deliveries but de Kock sealed the over with a huge six over deep mid-wicket and on the roof. Also, 50-run partnership from just 33 deliveries.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 49/2 After 7 Overs: Stubbs, de Kock Keep Finding Boundaries
Stubbs played a slog sweep against Axar's arm ball on the third delivery of the over. The dup is relying on singles now and de Kock tried to break the shackles on the last ball with an aggresive sweep but ended up playing the shot early.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 42/2 After 6 Overs: Stubbs, de Kock Smash Kuldeep For 10 Runs
The slow nature of the surface is on display as the South African batters are not finiding easy to hit the ball through the line. The duo of de Kock and Stubbs are steadying the innings but they will need to steer the scoring rate soon as the run rate is still around 6 after the end of the powerplay.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 32/2 After 5 Overs: Stubbs, de Kock Take Risks Despite Losing Two Early Wickets
Axar Patel tried an arm ball on the second delivery but Stubbs played a cut for four runs. The left-arm spinner kept bowling into the stumps but Quinton shuffled across the stumps to smack a four through the cover region. 10 runs from the over and the onus to steady the innings will be on wicketkeeper-batter's shoulders.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 22/2 After 4 Overs: Bumrah, Arshdeep Keep It Tight
Quinton started the over with a boundary towards the third man and then followed it up with a drive through the cover region but only a couple of runs on that delivery. Bumrah is keeping it wicket to wicket and conceded only four runs from the over.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 14/2 After 3 Overs: Arshdeep Removes Captain Markram, India On Top
Arshdeep dismissed Markram with an outswinger and Pant takes a catch wghile diving to his right side. Two early blows and India need to capitalise on these breakthroughs to win the fixture. De Kock was beaten but India wasted their review as he hadn't nicked the delivery. 3 runs from the over.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 11/1 After 2 Overs: Bumrah Provides Much Needed Breakthrough, Sents Hendricks Back To Pavilion
Bumrah displayed his magic on the first delivery of the second over with an delivery seaming away. Quinton de Kock was beaten but no edge on that ball. He got rid of Hendricks with a delivery seaming away and shattered the stumps of Hendricks. Markram starts his knock with a boundary towards the point region. Five runs from the over.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 6/0 After 1 Over: Proteas Off To A Steady Start
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a good first over and conceded just six runs. He was hit for a boundary on the last ball.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 176/7 After 20 Overs: India Set Highest Team Total In T20 World Cup Final
Last over and India will be eyeing for a total around 180. Nortje bowled it full and up for first two deliveries but Dube smacked a shot straight down the ground on the third one for four runs. But, he departs on the next delivery handing a catch at long-off. Nine runs from the over and India sign off the innings highest total in a T20 World Cup final -- 176/7.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 167/5 After 19 Overs: Kohli Departs For 76, India Need Final Flourishes
Jansen beat Kohli on the first delivery of the over. Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock thought it was out and so South Africa took a review. However, it was no-ball. Kohli missed the free hit but followed it up with a four on the next delivery. He also scored a brilliant six on the fourth delivery of the over. Kohli was upping the ante but he got dismissed by Jansen.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 150/4 After 18 Overs: Kohli Ups The Ante, Takes On Rabada
Finally, Kohli broke the deadlock as he smacked a maximum over long-on and then followed it up with a four on the third delivery with a pull. India need these kinds of hits more as they have only three more overs to go. 16 runs from the over.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 134/4 After 17 Overs: India Need Final Flourish From Kohli, Dube
Kohli is steering his innings at snail's pace but India need aggression as they have enetered into the fag end of the innings. Dube tried to play a hard hit straight down the ground but the ball is not coming very nicely onto the bat. Meanwhile Kohli completes his fifty. Dube signs off the over with a boundary.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 126/4 After 16 Overs: Dube Targeting Spinners, Kohli Steering At Snail's Pace
Kohli is struggling to play his strokes while Dube is attacking from one end. He kneeled down one leg and samcked a boundary over dep mid-wicket to Shamsi .But Kohli needs to play some big hits here if India need to conclude the innings at a decent total.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 118/4 After 15 Overs: Shivam Dube Comes With Intent
Shivam Dube tore into Marco Jansen hammering him for a six-over long-on. It was the fifth six of the Indian's innings and the first for Dube, a left-handed batter. Jansen conceded 10 runs in the 15th over and were poised at 118/4 after 15 overs. The duo need to step up and score maximum runs in the last five overs.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 108/4 After 14 Overs: Well-settled Axar Patel Departs Due To Mix-up In Middle
India brought up the team fifty with a towering six by Axar Patel on the first ball of the 14th over bowled by Kagiso Rabada. It was the fourth six for Axar, who nearing his half-century. Axar Patel was playing the innings of his life on the most important stage. The left-handed batter Axar sparred no bowler. However, Axar was run out on 47 with a direct throw by Quinton De Kock. Axar was dismissed after a well-made 47 off 31 balls. Axar and Kohli stitched a 72-run standoff 54 balls for the fourth wicket. India was placed at 108/4 after 14 overs. Kohli was joined by Shivam Dube in the middle.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 98/3 After 13 Overs: Axar Keeps On Going Big; Kohli Rotating Strike
The 13th over was bowled by pacer Anrich Nortje and once again he was on the money. He conceded just five runs off the over as India was inching towards the team 100 and were placed at 98/3. Kohli was batting on 43 and nearing his first half-century of the tournament.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 93/3 After 12 Overs: Axar Sets His Foot On Pedestal With Six Against Shamsi
Axar Patel hit his third six of the innings and it was in the 12th over. This time the bowler was Tabraiz Shamsi and Axar cleared the rope on the penultimate delivery of the over even as India neared the 100-run mark. After 12 overs, India was placed at 93/2.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 82/3 After 11 Overs: Kohli Playing Anchor, Axar Trying To Up Tempo
Marcon Jansen was introduced in the 11th over. He made a strong comeback as he conceded just seven runs. Jansen has conceded 22 runs off his two overs. It is time that now Kohli and Axar change gears.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 75/3 After 10 Overs: Axar, Kohli Partnership Nears 50-run Mark
Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was introduced in the 10th over. He bowled a tidy over by conceding just seven runs in the over. At the halfway stage, India was poised at 75/3 with Kohli unbeaten on 36 and Axar Patel not out on 26 off 20 balls.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 69/3 After 9 Overs: Two Good Back-To-Back Overs
Axar Patel smashed his second six, this time to Keshav Maharaj in the 9th over. Axar is playing an aggressive knock with Kohli playing second fiddle. Maharaj leaked nine runs in the 9th over and India was now cruising at 68/3. Maharaj has conceded 23 runs in his 3 overs.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 59/3 After 8 Overs: Signs Of Aggression From Axar Patel
The first six of the Indian innings came in the 8th over, with Axar Patel freeing his arms. Axar smashed a maximum over deep mid-wicket to Aiden Markram on the third ball of the over, in which the Men in Blue amassed 10 runs. India after 8 overs was placed at 59/6 with Axar and Kohli trying to forge a big partnership.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 49/3 After 7 Overs: Nortje Bowls Economical Over
Right-arm pacer Anrich Nortje was introduced in the 7th over and he started extremely well by conceding only four runs. At the moment, South Africa was on the top and India was poised at 49/3.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 45/3 After 6 Overs: Kohli, Axar Rebuild; Powerplay Belong South Africa
South African skipper Aiden Markram introduced himself in the sixth over. He conceded two singles on all six balls. It was a tidy over from Markram. India will need to steady the ship and Kohli will have to play the anchor's role along with Axar Patel, who has walked in at number five. After Powerplay, India was poised at 45/3.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India: Men In Blue In Huge Trouble, Surya Departs For 3
Suryakumar Yadav ( 3) also fell cheaply courtesy of a splendid catch by Heinrich Klasses on the boundary line as India lost its third wicket inside power-play. Kagiso Rabada's length delivery did the trick as he dismissed Surya, who was in prolific form.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India: South Africa On Top, Onus On Surya, Kohli
South Africa introduced pacer Kagiso Rabada in the third over. The right-arm pacer replaced Marco Jansen, who leaked 15 runs in the opening over. Rabada bowled three dot balls and conceded a single on the fourth ball. It was an impressive over from Rabada, an experienced campaigner, as he conceded only three runs in the over. After 3 over, India was teetering at 26/2.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India: India Lose Rohit, Pant Early
It looked like it was Kohli's day as this time he took on Keshav Maharaj, by hammering him for a boundary on the fourth ball of the fourth over. Maharaj conceded six runs in the over and India was posed as 32/2 with Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav looking to rebuild. Rohit tried to play a sweet shot but ended up playing straight into the hands of Heinrich Klassen, who was standing at square leg while Pant also went for a sweep shot, but the ball took the top edge and Quinton de Kock completed a sitter behind the wickets.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: India Off To An Aggressive Start; 15/0 After 1 Over
The first over belonged to star batter Virat Kohli, who hammered three boundaries in the opening over bowled by left-arm lanky pacer Marco Jansen. Kohli, who has been struggling for runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup, showed intent and took Jansen to cleansers. One of his shorts was through the covers.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Players Match Ups
- Rohit Sharma vs Marco Jansen
India captain Rohit Sharma has racked up 248 runs average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 155.97 and is currently the third-highest run-scorer in this T20 World Cup. He has dismissed by left-arm pacers in the ongoing edition on four occasions at the average is also under 25.
The Indian captain has shown an aggressive approach, trying to hit from the first ball, so expect fireworks and an opportunity for Jansen to make an early breakthrough in equal measure.
2. Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada
India's prolific batter Virat Kohli has been struggling in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has managed to score only 75 runs off as many balls at a strike rate of 100 and an average of 10.71. Virat's one of lowest averages is against Kagiso Rabada. He averages only 12.8 against the Proteas' right-arm pacer.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Playing XI
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wicket-keeper), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(captain), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: All Important Toss
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
"We're going to bat first, it looks a good pitch. We've played one game here, the scores have been really good. Just about understanding individual roles, I know it's a big occasion but it's important to remain calm and play it like it's another international game against a good team. South Africa have played some good cricket but so have we. It's going to be a really good game between two quality teams. Different individuals have stepped up at different times and that's what we're looking forward to today as well," said Rohit at the toss.
"Would've batted first as well, looks dry. But we get first crack with the ball so hopefully we can do well. At times we haven't been at our best but we've still managed to win and we take confidence from that. Perfect isn't possible but we want to be as close as possible to that. There's absolutely no pressure on us, we've never been in a final and we just want to enjoy it and be at our best," said South Africa captain Aiden Markram.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Interesting Facts
- Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who was the member of India's 2007 T20 World Cup winning team, made his debut against South Africa in Durban and had won the Man of the Match for his fifty in 40 deliveries. He made unbeaten 50 with the help of seven fours and a couple of sixes at a strike rate of 125.00.
- Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma are the only two captains who have led their country in the ICC Final in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. For Rohit, all of them are from Jun 2023 to Jun 2024.
- Rohit Sharma is the only player to smash 50+ sixes in ICC World Cups (T20Is, ODIs) and World Test Championships.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Interesting Stats
This is now the lowest run-rate in any men's T20 World Cup.
Lowest run-rate
7.06 - in 2024*
7.43 - in 2021
7.50 - in 2022
7.53 - in 2010
The last 3 WCs come in top-3 of list. This WC, the run rate in USA was 6.31 and run-rate in WI was 7.34
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Proteas & Men In Blue Have Checked Into Kensington Oval
The South Africa and Indian cricket teams have checked into the Kensington Oval Stadium in Barbados for the all important T20 World Cup 2024 final. The players are warming up and getting ready. The toss is just 30 minutes away.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Prayers Offered Across India For Rohit Sharma-led Side's Win
People across the country offered prayers and performed Havans in temples for India's win over South Africa in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup 2024. Prayers were offered at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, and at the famed Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Prayers were also offered in cities like Agra, Kanpur, Patna and Varanasi for Indian team's win.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Toss Likely To Start On Time As Sun Shinning in Barbados
The toss is expected to take place on time as there is no rain in Barbados even as both the teams - India and South Africa arrived at the ground where there was sunshine. Indian supporters from across the world have flocked to the Stadium hoping for an India win. India last won an ICC Trophy way back in 2013 and the T20 World CUP in 2007.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Highest Wicket-takers Of The Tournament
Afghanistan’s left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi continued leading the 2024 T20 World Cup wicket-takers list with 17 scalps. India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh sealed the second spot with 15 wickets, followed by his compatriot Jasprit Bumrah with 13 wickets. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain are the only spinners in the top five and are placed third and fourth place respectively. Rashid has the better average than Rishad and hence placed above him in the list.
Bumrah is level on 13 wickets with Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq, South Africa's Anrich Nortje, West Indies' Alzarri Joseph and Australia's Adam Zampa, his stunning average of just 8.15 puts him ahead of the rest.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Leading Run-getters of the tournament
Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) leads the most runs in the ongoing tournament list with 281 runs in eight games, followed by Australia's Travis Head (255), India's Rohit Sharma (248), Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (231), and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran (228).
MOST RUNS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024
|Batter
|Innings
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Average
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|8
|281
|124.33
|80
|35.12
|Travis Head
|7
|255
|158.38
|76
|42.50
|Rohit Sharma
|7
|248
|155.97
|92
|41.33
|Ibrahim Zadran
|8
|231
|107.44
|70
|28.87
|Nicholas Pooran
|7
|228
|146.15
|98
|38.00
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Interesting Facts
- It's the first instance of two unbeaten teams facing off in a T20 World Cup final. South Africa have won all their eight fixtures coming into the final while the Rohit Sharma-led side have secured seven wins with a Group Stage game against Canada washed out.
- The T20 World Cup final is India's third ICC tournament summit clash in over 12 months in three different formats. He led Men in Blue to the World Test Championship final last year, the ODI World Cup 2023 final, and now the 2024 T20 World Cup final.
- Aiden Markram has a 100 per cent success rate as a captain in ICC tournaments. He won six out of six to help his side clinch their maiden Under 19 T20 World Cup in 2014, then he led Proteas to two wins in the 2023 ODI World Cup as standing in for Temba Bavuma and is unbeaten in ongoing competition, his first as full-time captain.
- The last time India and South Africa met in a knockout game in an ICC tournament was the T20 World Cup 2014 semi-final in Mirpur. Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls to guide India to a six-wicket win in that game.
- This is the first senior men's World Cup final for South Africa since their reintroduction to international cricket.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: ICC Reveals Match Official's Names
New Zealand's Christopher Gaffaney and England's Richard Illingworth have been named the on-field umpires. At the same time, Richar Kettleborough will officiate as 'TV Umpire' for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Final. The Fourth Umpire will be Rodney Tucker, with Richie Richardson as the match referee.
Kettleborough has been a regular match official for India's knockout stage clashes including the host's heart-breaking defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. He officiated in as many as six of India's ICC tournament knockout matches and the Men in Blue have lost all of them. Hence, the English umpire is seen as someone in whose presence India often loses matches.
India’s record in ICC knockout matches with Richard Kettleborough as the umpire
- 2014 T20 World Cup Final (lost to Sri Lanka)
- 2015 ODI World Cup Semi-final (lost to Australia)
- 2016 T20 World Cup Semi-final (lost to the West Indies)
- 2017 Champions Trophy Final (lost to Pakistan)
- 2019 ODI World Cup Semi-final (lost to New Zealand)
- 2023 ODI World Cup Final (lost to Australia)
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Weather Update (5:00 pm IST)
Barbados is scurrying for cover as the approaching tropical storm has graduated to a Category 1 Hurricane with the Met Department warning of the potentially annihilating wind disaster gaining speed and is ready to hit the coast tonight. This brings the India-South Africa Final under a cloud. Accuweather has projected a 50 per cent chance of rain from 10 am (7.30 pm IST) to 1.30 pm (11:00 pm IST) with 35kmph wind speed today, which is the entire match time.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Head-to-Head
India and South Africa have locked horns on six occasions in the T20 World Cups and the Men in Blue have a superior record on the Proteas, winning four and losing two. However, the Proteas managed to secure a victory over the Men in Blue by five runs in their previous meeting.
HEAD TO HEAD STATS:
Matches played: 6
India won: 4
South Africa won: 2
Last result: South Africa won by five wickets (Perth, 2022)
RESULTS AT T20 WORLD CUP (2007 TO 2022)
India won by 37 runs (Durban, 2007)
South Africa won by 12 runs (Nottingham, 2012)
India won by 14 runs (Gros Islet, 2010)
India won by one run (Colombo, 2012)
India won by six wickets (Mirpur, 2014)
South Africa won by five wickets (Perth, 2022)
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Barbados Pitch And Conditions
The Kensington Oval surface offers a good balance between bat and ball, with an average score of 167 runs in an innings. However, in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the average first innings score is 150 and Australia's 201/7 is the highest first innings total at this specific venue. In the last eight matches of this event, the team batting second has won on three occasions and lost as many while one game between Oman and Namibia ended up in a tie.
This will be the ninth match of the tournament at this venue. The first game here went to a Super Over, but subsequent contests have not been as close.
In the last two matches in Bridgetown, the West Indies and England bowled out the USA cheaply and completed comfortable chases. South Africa has not played at this venue in the tournament so far, but India secured a 47-run win over Afghanistan in their one-game.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Weather Forecast
Though the match is scheduled for Saturday and will pre-empt the storm by two days, there is a heavy likelihood of patchy rain, especially with the storm often being shifty. According to accuweather.com, the weather conditions on Saturday (June 29) are going to be "cloudy, breezy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, mainly early in the day". It also shows 47 per cent probability of thunderstorms with a cloud cover of 99 percent.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wicket-keeper), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Proteas Eye To Remove Tag Of 'Chokers'
Inaugural T20 World Cup winners India eye to end their ICC Trophy drought while South Africa, who have reached their maiden World Cup final, are seeking to bury their 'chokers' tag at Kensington Oval when the ongoing competition's two unbeaten teams clash in the Twenty20 World Cup final.
Bridgetown (Barbados): India won the second ICC T20 World Cup by beating South Africa in a pulsating final at Barbados. The Rohit Sharma-led remained unbeaten in the marquee tournament. At one point of time, it looking like South Africa was running away with the game, but the Indian bowlers had other ideas in mind and they restricted South Africa to 169/8.
India rode on Virat Kohli's 76 to post a challenging 176/7 and that proved to be enough in the end. India won the T20 World Cup for a second time after clinching the Trophy way back in 2007. India also won an ICC Trophy after 11 years.
LIVE FEED
India Win ICC T20 World Cup; Players Celebrate
Hardik Pandya bowled the over of his life as India defeated South Africa by 7 runs in an edge of a seat thriller. Celebrations erupted in the Indian dressing room. Suryakumar Yadav took a stunning catch to dismiss David Miller on the first ball of the final over and that proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the Aiden Markram-led side. The decision was referred to the third umpire by the on-field umpires and it was given out. Then on the penultimate ball of the match, Hardik removed Kasigo Rabada. It was an exceptional comeback from the Indian bowlers. It was a happy ending for head coach Rahul Dravid. South Africa was restricted to 169/8/
South Africa Need 16 Runs Off Last Over
Pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled an exceptional penultimate over, conceding just four runs and that brought down the equation to 16 off the last over. Skipper Rohit Sharma has handed the bowl to pacer Hardik Pandya for the last over and for South Africa, their hopes are pinned on David Miller, fondly known as Killer Miller.
South Africa Need 20 Runs From 12 Balls
Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Marco Jansen as South Africa lost their 6th wicket. The wicket has given hope to Indian fans that the team can still win the T20 World Cup. For South Africa, the onus is on David Miller to take his side home. David Miller is unbeaten on 18 and has Keshav Maharaj with him at the crease.
South Africa Need 22 Runs From 18 Balls
South Africa needed 22 runs from the last three overs. It is now South Africa's game and India needed a miracle to end their ICC Trophy drought. Klassen was removed by Hardik Pandya on the first ball of the 17th over after he edged to Rishabh Pant and India made a strong comeback.
South Africa needed 26 runs from need the last four overs. India's chances to lift the silverware look slim from here and they desperately need to dismiss both the batters on the crease. 4 runs from the over from the 16th over.
Klaasen Hits 50 In 23 Balls; South Africa 150/4
There is no stopping Klaasen here as he is carving a carnage. He started the boundary on the first delivery of the over and then smacked three back-to-back sixes. Unreal hitting from the South African batter and South Africa just needs run-a-ball now.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 81/3 After 11 Overs: Arshdeep Removes de Kock
Quinton started the over with a crafty six over fine-leg and then tried to replicate the shot but was caught in the deep as Kuldeep Yadav took a sitter. Arshdeep is bowling an impressive spell here. Three runs from the remaining over and in total South Africa amassed 13 runs
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 81/3 After 10 Overs: Match Hangs In Balance, South Africa Need 96 More To Win
Hardik is introduced into the bowling attack now and he bowled three dot deliveries but Klaasen smacked a six over point on a deilvery short and outside off. De Kock was dismissed but it was a free-hit. 10 runs from the over.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 71/3 After 9 Overs: Axar Patel Provides Much Needed Breakthrough, Dismisses Stubbs For 31
South Africans are now playing big shots and Stubbs started the ninth over with a sweep which earned him six runs. However, Stubbs shuffled across the stumps and was dismissed by Axar with a full-toss on the stumps. The batter threw away his wicket with a poor shot selection here.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 62/2 After 8 Overs: Stubbs, de Kock Partnership Changing Momentum Of The Game
Stubbs is now sitching gears he hit a cracking shot down the ground on the first delivery of the eighth over. The duo then kept on taking singles from the rest of the deliveries but de Kock sealed the over with a huge six over deep mid-wicket and on the roof. Also, 50-run partnership from just 33 deliveries.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 49/2 After 7 Overs: Stubbs, de Kock Keep Finding Boundaries
Stubbs played a slog sweep against Axar's arm ball on the third delivery of the over. The dup is relying on singles now and de Kock tried to break the shackles on the last ball with an aggresive sweep but ended up playing the shot early.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 42/2 After 6 Overs: Stubbs, de Kock Smash Kuldeep For 10 Runs
The slow nature of the surface is on display as the South African batters are not finiding easy to hit the ball through the line. The duo of de Kock and Stubbs are steadying the innings but they will need to steer the scoring rate soon as the run rate is still around 6 after the end of the powerplay.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 32/2 After 5 Overs: Stubbs, de Kock Take Risks Despite Losing Two Early Wickets
Axar Patel tried an arm ball on the second delivery but Stubbs played a cut for four runs. The left-arm spinner kept bowling into the stumps but Quinton shuffled across the stumps to smack a four through the cover region. 10 runs from the over and the onus to steady the innings will be on wicketkeeper-batter's shoulders.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 22/2 After 4 Overs: Bumrah, Arshdeep Keep It Tight
Quinton started the over with a boundary towards the third man and then followed it up with a drive through the cover region but only a couple of runs on that delivery. Bumrah is keeping it wicket to wicket and conceded only four runs from the over.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 14/2 After 3 Overs: Arshdeep Removes Captain Markram, India On Top
Arshdeep dismissed Markram with an outswinger and Pant takes a catch wghile diving to his right side. Two early blows and India need to capitalise on these breakthroughs to win the fixture. De Kock was beaten but India wasted their review as he hadn't nicked the delivery. 3 runs from the over.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 11/1 After 2 Overs: Bumrah Provides Much Needed Breakthrough, Sents Hendricks Back To Pavilion
Bumrah displayed his magic on the first delivery of the second over with an delivery seaming away. Quinton de Kock was beaten but no edge on that ball. He got rid of Hendricks with a delivery seaming away and shattered the stumps of Hendricks. Markram starts his knock with a boundary towards the point region. Five runs from the over.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India vs South Africa - 6/0 After 1 Over: Proteas Off To A Steady Start
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a good first over and conceded just six runs. He was hit for a boundary on the last ball.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 176/7 After 20 Overs: India Set Highest Team Total In T20 World Cup Final
Last over and India will be eyeing for a total around 180. Nortje bowled it full and up for first two deliveries but Dube smacked a shot straight down the ground on the third one for four runs. But, he departs on the next delivery handing a catch at long-off. Nine runs from the over and India sign off the innings highest total in a T20 World Cup final -- 176/7.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 167/5 After 19 Overs: Kohli Departs For 76, India Need Final Flourishes
Jansen beat Kohli on the first delivery of the over. Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock thought it was out and so South Africa took a review. However, it was no-ball. Kohli missed the free hit but followed it up with a four on the next delivery. He also scored a brilliant six on the fourth delivery of the over. Kohli was upping the ante but he got dismissed by Jansen.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 150/4 After 18 Overs: Kohli Ups The Ante, Takes On Rabada
Finally, Kohli broke the deadlock as he smacked a maximum over long-on and then followed it up with a four on the third delivery with a pull. India need these kinds of hits more as they have only three more overs to go. 16 runs from the over.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 134/4 After 17 Overs: India Need Final Flourish From Kohli, Dube
Kohli is steering his innings at snail's pace but India need aggression as they have enetered into the fag end of the innings. Dube tried to play a hard hit straight down the ground but the ball is not coming very nicely onto the bat. Meanwhile Kohli completes his fifty. Dube signs off the over with a boundary.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 126/4 After 16 Overs: Dube Targeting Spinners, Kohli Steering At Snail's Pace
Kohli is struggling to play his strokes while Dube is attacking from one end. He kneeled down one leg and samcked a boundary over dep mid-wicket to Shamsi .But Kohli needs to play some big hits here if India need to conclude the innings at a decent total.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 118/4 After 15 Overs: Shivam Dube Comes With Intent
Shivam Dube tore into Marco Jansen hammering him for a six-over long-on. It was the fifth six of the Indian's innings and the first for Dube, a left-handed batter. Jansen conceded 10 runs in the 15th over and were poised at 118/4 after 15 overs. The duo need to step up and score maximum runs in the last five overs.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 108/4 After 14 Overs: Well-settled Axar Patel Departs Due To Mix-up In Middle
India brought up the team fifty with a towering six by Axar Patel on the first ball of the 14th over bowled by Kagiso Rabada. It was the fourth six for Axar, who nearing his half-century. Axar Patel was playing the innings of his life on the most important stage. The left-handed batter Axar sparred no bowler. However, Axar was run out on 47 with a direct throw by Quinton De Kock. Axar was dismissed after a well-made 47 off 31 balls. Axar and Kohli stitched a 72-run standoff 54 balls for the fourth wicket. India was placed at 108/4 after 14 overs. Kohli was joined by Shivam Dube in the middle.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 98/3 After 13 Overs: Axar Keeps On Going Big; Kohli Rotating Strike
The 13th over was bowled by pacer Anrich Nortje and once again he was on the money. He conceded just five runs off the over as India was inching towards the team 100 and were placed at 98/3. Kohli was batting on 43 and nearing his first half-century of the tournament.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 93/3 After 12 Overs: Axar Sets His Foot On Pedestal With Six Against Shamsi
Axar Patel hit his third six of the innings and it was in the 12th over. This time the bowler was Tabraiz Shamsi and Axar cleared the rope on the penultimate delivery of the over even as India neared the 100-run mark. After 12 overs, India was placed at 93/2.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 82/3 After 11 Overs: Kohli Playing Anchor, Axar Trying To Up Tempo
Marcon Jansen was introduced in the 11th over. He made a strong comeback as he conceded just seven runs. Jansen has conceded 22 runs off his two overs. It is time that now Kohli and Axar change gears.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 75/3 After 10 Overs: Axar, Kohli Partnership Nears 50-run Mark
Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was introduced in the 10th over. He bowled a tidy over by conceding just seven runs in the over. At the halfway stage, India was poised at 75/3 with Kohli unbeaten on 36 and Axar Patel not out on 26 off 20 balls.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 69/3 After 9 Overs: Two Good Back-To-Back Overs
Axar Patel smashed his second six, this time to Keshav Maharaj in the 9th over. Axar is playing an aggressive knock with Kohli playing second fiddle. Maharaj leaked nine runs in the 9th over and India was now cruising at 68/3. Maharaj has conceded 23 runs in his 3 overs.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 59/3 After 8 Overs: Signs Of Aggression From Axar Patel
The first six of the Indian innings came in the 8th over, with Axar Patel freeing his arms. Axar smashed a maximum over deep mid-wicket to Aiden Markram on the third ball of the over, in which the Men in Blue amassed 10 runs. India after 8 overs was placed at 59/6 with Axar and Kohli trying to forge a big partnership.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 49/3 After 7 Overs: Nortje Bowls Economical Over
Right-arm pacer Anrich Nortje was introduced in the 7th over and he started extremely well by conceding only four runs. At the moment, South Africa was on the top and India was poised at 49/3.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India - 45/3 After 6 Overs: Kohli, Axar Rebuild; Powerplay Belong South Africa
South African skipper Aiden Markram introduced himself in the sixth over. He conceded two singles on all six balls. It was a tidy over from Markram. India will need to steady the ship and Kohli will have to play the anchor's role along with Axar Patel, who has walked in at number five. After Powerplay, India was poised at 45/3.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India: Men In Blue In Huge Trouble, Surya Departs For 3
Suryakumar Yadav ( 3) also fell cheaply courtesy of a splendid catch by Heinrich Klasses on the boundary line as India lost its third wicket inside power-play. Kagiso Rabada's length delivery did the trick as he dismissed Surya, who was in prolific form.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India: South Africa On Top, Onus On Surya, Kohli
South Africa introduced pacer Kagiso Rabada in the third over. The right-arm pacer replaced Marco Jansen, who leaked 15 runs in the opening over. Rabada bowled three dot balls and conceded a single on the fourth ball. It was an impressive over from Rabada, an experienced campaigner, as he conceded only three runs in the over. After 3 over, India was teetering at 26/2.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final South Africa Vs India: India Lose Rohit, Pant Early
It looked like it was Kohli's day as this time he took on Keshav Maharaj, by hammering him for a boundary on the fourth ball of the fourth over. Maharaj conceded six runs in the over and India was posed as 32/2 with Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav looking to rebuild. Rohit tried to play a sweet shot but ended up playing straight into the hands of Heinrich Klassen, who was standing at square leg while Pant also went for a sweep shot, but the ball took the top edge and Quinton de Kock completed a sitter behind the wickets.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: India Off To An Aggressive Start; 15/0 After 1 Over
The first over belonged to star batter Virat Kohli, who hammered three boundaries in the opening over bowled by left-arm lanky pacer Marco Jansen. Kohli, who has been struggling for runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup, showed intent and took Jansen to cleansers. One of his shorts was through the covers.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Players Match Ups
- Rohit Sharma vs Marco Jansen
India captain Rohit Sharma has racked up 248 runs average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 155.97 and is currently the third-highest run-scorer in this T20 World Cup. He has dismissed by left-arm pacers in the ongoing edition on four occasions at the average is also under 25.
The Indian captain has shown an aggressive approach, trying to hit from the first ball, so expect fireworks and an opportunity for Jansen to make an early breakthrough in equal measure.
2. Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada
India's prolific batter Virat Kohli has been struggling in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has managed to score only 75 runs off as many balls at a strike rate of 100 and an average of 10.71. Virat's one of lowest averages is against Kagiso Rabada. He averages only 12.8 against the Proteas' right-arm pacer.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Playing XI
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wicket-keeper), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(captain), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: All Important Toss
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
"We're going to bat first, it looks a good pitch. We've played one game here, the scores have been really good. Just about understanding individual roles, I know it's a big occasion but it's important to remain calm and play it like it's another international game against a good team. South Africa have played some good cricket but so have we. It's going to be a really good game between two quality teams. Different individuals have stepped up at different times and that's what we're looking forward to today as well," said Rohit at the toss.
"Would've batted first as well, looks dry. But we get first crack with the ball so hopefully we can do well. At times we haven't been at our best but we've still managed to win and we take confidence from that. Perfect isn't possible but we want to be as close as possible to that. There's absolutely no pressure on us, we've never been in a final and we just want to enjoy it and be at our best," said South Africa captain Aiden Markram.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Interesting Facts
- Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who was the member of India's 2007 T20 World Cup winning team, made his debut against South Africa in Durban and had won the Man of the Match for his fifty in 40 deliveries. He made unbeaten 50 with the help of seven fours and a couple of sixes at a strike rate of 125.00.
- Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma are the only two captains who have led their country in the ICC Final in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. For Rohit, all of them are from Jun 2023 to Jun 2024.
- Rohit Sharma is the only player to smash 50+ sixes in ICC World Cups (T20Is, ODIs) and World Test Championships.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Interesting Stats
This is now the lowest run-rate in any men's T20 World Cup.
Lowest run-rate
7.06 - in 2024*
7.43 - in 2021
7.50 - in 2022
7.53 - in 2010
The last 3 WCs come in top-3 of list. This WC, the run rate in USA was 6.31 and run-rate in WI was 7.34
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Proteas & Men In Blue Have Checked Into Kensington Oval
The South Africa and Indian cricket teams have checked into the Kensington Oval Stadium in Barbados for the all important T20 World Cup 2024 final. The players are warming up and getting ready. The toss is just 30 minutes away.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Prayers Offered Across India For Rohit Sharma-led Side's Win
People across the country offered prayers and performed Havans in temples for India's win over South Africa in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup 2024. Prayers were offered at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, and at the famed Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Prayers were also offered in cities like Agra, Kanpur, Patna and Varanasi for Indian team's win.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Toss Likely To Start On Time As Sun Shinning in Barbados
The toss is expected to take place on time as there is no rain in Barbados even as both the teams - India and South Africa arrived at the ground where there was sunshine. Indian supporters from across the world have flocked to the Stadium hoping for an India win. India last won an ICC Trophy way back in 2013 and the T20 World CUP in 2007.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Highest Wicket-takers Of The Tournament
Afghanistan’s left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi continued leading the 2024 T20 World Cup wicket-takers list with 17 scalps. India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh sealed the second spot with 15 wickets, followed by his compatriot Jasprit Bumrah with 13 wickets. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain are the only spinners in the top five and are placed third and fourth place respectively. Rashid has the better average than Rishad and hence placed above him in the list.
Bumrah is level on 13 wickets with Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq, South Africa's Anrich Nortje, West Indies' Alzarri Joseph and Australia's Adam Zampa, his stunning average of just 8.15 puts him ahead of the rest.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Leading Run-getters of the tournament
Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) leads the most runs in the ongoing tournament list with 281 runs in eight games, followed by Australia's Travis Head (255), India's Rohit Sharma (248), Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (231), and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran (228).
MOST RUNS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024
|Batter
|Innings
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Average
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|8
|281
|124.33
|80
|35.12
|Travis Head
|7
|255
|158.38
|76
|42.50
|Rohit Sharma
|7
|248
|155.97
|92
|41.33
|Ibrahim Zadran
|8
|231
|107.44
|70
|28.87
|Nicholas Pooran
|7
|228
|146.15
|98
|38.00
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Interesting Facts
- It's the first instance of two unbeaten teams facing off in a T20 World Cup final. South Africa have won all their eight fixtures coming into the final while the Rohit Sharma-led side have secured seven wins with a Group Stage game against Canada washed out.
- The T20 World Cup final is India's third ICC tournament summit clash in over 12 months in three different formats. He led Men in Blue to the World Test Championship final last year, the ODI World Cup 2023 final, and now the 2024 T20 World Cup final.
- Aiden Markram has a 100 per cent success rate as a captain in ICC tournaments. He won six out of six to help his side clinch their maiden Under 19 T20 World Cup in 2014, then he led Proteas to two wins in the 2023 ODI World Cup as standing in for Temba Bavuma and is unbeaten in ongoing competition, his first as full-time captain.
- The last time India and South Africa met in a knockout game in an ICC tournament was the T20 World Cup 2014 semi-final in Mirpur. Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 72 off 44 balls to guide India to a six-wicket win in that game.
- This is the first senior men's World Cup final for South Africa since their reintroduction to international cricket.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: ICC Reveals Match Official's Names
New Zealand's Christopher Gaffaney and England's Richard Illingworth have been named the on-field umpires. At the same time, Richar Kettleborough will officiate as 'TV Umpire' for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Final. The Fourth Umpire will be Rodney Tucker, with Richie Richardson as the match referee.
Kettleborough has been a regular match official for India's knockout stage clashes including the host's heart-breaking defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. He officiated in as many as six of India's ICC tournament knockout matches and the Men in Blue have lost all of them. Hence, the English umpire is seen as someone in whose presence India often loses matches.
India’s record in ICC knockout matches with Richard Kettleborough as the umpire
- 2014 T20 World Cup Final (lost to Sri Lanka)
- 2015 ODI World Cup Semi-final (lost to Australia)
- 2016 T20 World Cup Semi-final (lost to the West Indies)
- 2017 Champions Trophy Final (lost to Pakistan)
- 2019 ODI World Cup Semi-final (lost to New Zealand)
- 2023 ODI World Cup Final (lost to Australia)
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Weather Update (5:00 pm IST)
Barbados is scurrying for cover as the approaching tropical storm has graduated to a Category 1 Hurricane with the Met Department warning of the potentially annihilating wind disaster gaining speed and is ready to hit the coast tonight. This brings the India-South Africa Final under a cloud. Accuweather has projected a 50 per cent chance of rain from 10 am (7.30 pm IST) to 1.30 pm (11:00 pm IST) with 35kmph wind speed today, which is the entire match time.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Head-to-Head
India and South Africa have locked horns on six occasions in the T20 World Cups and the Men in Blue have a superior record on the Proteas, winning four and losing two. However, the Proteas managed to secure a victory over the Men in Blue by five runs in their previous meeting.
HEAD TO HEAD STATS:
Matches played: 6
India won: 4
South Africa won: 2
Last result: South Africa won by five wickets (Perth, 2022)
RESULTS AT T20 WORLD CUP (2007 TO 2022)
India won by 37 runs (Durban, 2007)
South Africa won by 12 runs (Nottingham, 2012)
India won by 14 runs (Gros Islet, 2010)
India won by one run (Colombo, 2012)
India won by six wickets (Mirpur, 2014)
South Africa won by five wickets (Perth, 2022)
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Barbados Pitch And Conditions
The Kensington Oval surface offers a good balance between bat and ball, with an average score of 167 runs in an innings. However, in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the average first innings score is 150 and Australia's 201/7 is the highest first innings total at this specific venue. In the last eight matches of this event, the team batting second has won on three occasions and lost as many while one game between Oman and Namibia ended up in a tie.
This will be the ninth match of the tournament at this venue. The first game here went to a Super Over, but subsequent contests have not been as close.
In the last two matches in Bridgetown, the West Indies and England bowled out the USA cheaply and completed comfortable chases. South Africa has not played at this venue in the tournament so far, but India secured a 47-run win over Afghanistan in their one-game.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Weather Forecast
Though the match is scheduled for Saturday and will pre-empt the storm by two days, there is a heavy likelihood of patchy rain, especially with the storm often being shifty. According to accuweather.com, the weather conditions on Saturday (June 29) are going to be "cloudy, breezy and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, mainly early in the day". It also shows 47 per cent probability of thunderstorms with a cloud cover of 99 percent.
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wicket-keeper), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton
T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: Proteas Eye To Remove Tag Of 'Chokers'
Inaugural T20 World Cup winners India eye to end their ICC Trophy drought while South Africa, who have reached their maiden World Cup final, are seeking to bury their 'chokers' tag at Kensington Oval when the ongoing competition's two unbeaten teams clash in the Twenty20 World Cup final.