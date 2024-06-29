India Win T20 World Cup; Beat South Africa By 7 Runs

T20 World Cup 2024 Final India Vs South Africa: All Important Toss

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

"We're going to bat first, it looks a good pitch. We've played one game here, the scores have been really good. Just about understanding individual roles, I know it's a big occasion but it's important to remain calm and play it like it's another international game against a good team. South Africa have played some good cricket but so have we. It's going to be a really good game between two quality teams. Different individuals have stepped up at different times and that's what we're looking forward to today as well," said Rohit at the toss.

"Would've batted first as well, looks dry. But we get first crack with the ball so hopefully we can do well. At times we haven't been at our best but we've still managed to win and we take confidence from that. Perfect isn't possible but we want to be as close as possible to that. There's absolutely no pressure on us, we've never been in a final and we just want to enjoy it and be at our best," said South Africa captain Aiden Markram.