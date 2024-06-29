India vs South Africa | Virat Kohli Can Emulate Dhoni’s Template, Feels Mohammed Kaif

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has backed an out-of-form Virat Kohli to come all guns blazing in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa to be played at Barbados. He also compared Kohli’s run to former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s performances in the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Just like Dhoni, Kaif expected Kohli to step up in the crucial situation and help the Indian team carve a glory run. Kohli has been out of touch in the marquee tournament and has managed to muster only 75 runs from seven matches with a poor average of 10.71 and a strike rate of 100.

The 35-year-old usually plays a pivotal role for the national side but it has been a different story altogether this time around. Mahendra Singh Dhoni had scored 150 runs from eight matches before the final in the ODI World Cup 2011 but he stepped up in the title decider by playing a knock of unbeaten 91 runs against Sri Lanka at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ahead of the final between India and South Africa, Mohammed Kaif, a fielder par excellence, has cited an example of Dhoni being out of form in the 2011 ODI World Cup but playing a crucial role in the final. Kaif believes that Kohli can pull off something similar.

"Virat Kohli needs to remember that even Dhoni didn't have a great World Cup in 2011, but he found form in the final. Small suggestion: He is too good a player to slog, he can play ball on merit and dominate any bowling attack." Kaif, who has 2753 ODI runs, said in a video posted on 'X'.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni was out of form in the 2011 ODI World Cup. He played an unbeaten 91-run knock in the final. His six over long-on off (Nuwan) Kulasekara is etched in everybody's mind. That's why I think Virat Kohli has a great chance to become a hero," added Kaif.

India are aiming to lift their first ICC silverware after the 2013 Champions Trophy while South Africa would want to add a maiden ICC title to their trophy cabinet.