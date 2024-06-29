India vs South Africa | India Script History; Scores Highest Team Total In Women's Test Cricket

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Indian Women’s team inked their name in the history books on Saturday as they posted the highest team total in women’s red-ball cricket declaring the innings on 603/6.

Indian batters dominated the opposition bowlers in the match with their openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana firing on all cylinders providing the team with a 292-run opening stand, the highest for first wicket and the second-highest for any wicket in the history of the game. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side surpassed the previous total of 575/9 posted by Australia earlier this year in Perth against South Africa.

The Varma-Mandhana duo stand of 292 runs provided a solid platform for the team to take the team towards a huge total in the end. Jemimah Rodrigues also came up with a valuable addition of 55 runs during her stay at the crease at the M A Chidambaram Stadiu.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a knock of 69 runs while wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh carved a knock of 86 runs. The collective effort from the batting unit helped the Women in Blue get to a mammoth total of 603/6 and they declared their innings after that. Also, the team scored the highest total on day 1 in the women's Test cricket.