India vs South Africa | India Script History; Scores Highest Team Total In Women's Test Cricket

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

The Indian women’s team etched their name in the history books on June 29 against South Africa posting the highest team total in the history of Women's Test cricket. India declared their innings on a total of 603/6 as Shafali Verma played a knock of 205 while Smriti Mandhan played a stellar innings of 149.

India Women vs South Africa Women
File Photo: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma (ANI Pictures)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Indian Women’s team inked their name in the history books on Saturday as they posted the highest team total in women’s red-ball cricket declaring the innings on 603/6.

Indian batters dominated the opposition bowlers in the match with their openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana firing on all cylinders providing the team with a 292-run opening stand, the highest for first wicket and the second-highest for any wicket in the history of the game. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side surpassed the previous total of 575/9 posted by Australia earlier this year in Perth against South Africa.

The Varma-Mandhana duo stand of 292 runs provided a solid platform for the team to take the team towards a huge total in the end. Jemimah Rodrigues also came up with a valuable addition of 55 runs during her stay at the crease at the M A Chidambaram Stadiu.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a knock of 69 runs while wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh carved a knock of 86 runs. The collective effort from the batting unit helped the Women in Blue get to a mammoth total of 603/6 and they declared their innings after that. Also, the team scored the highest total on day 1 in the women's Test cricket.

India also became the first team to notch up 600-plus total in first-class cricket.

Delmi Tucker picked a couple of wickets for South Africa while Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine de Klerk and Tumi Sekhukhune chipped in with one wicket each.

India has dominated the one-off Test between both teams so far and they will look to capitalise on their huge first-inning total and bag the fixture. Earlier, the Indian side registered a 3-0 clean sweep over South Africa in the ODI series. The tour will sign off with the three-match T20I series between the two teams starting from June 16.

