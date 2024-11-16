ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 4th T20I: Tilak Varma Breaks Virat Kohli's Record With Back-To-Back Hundreds

Tilak Varma broke Virat Kohli's record for the most runs scored by an Indian in a T20I bilateral series during India vs South Africa clash.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Johannesburg [South Africa]: Southpaw India batter Tilak Varma broke the legendary Virat Kohli's record for the most runs scored by an Indian player in a T20I bilateral series. Varma achieved this milestone during the fourth and final T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg on Friday, November 16, 2024.

Tilak delivered a stunning performance, smashing an unbeaten 120 runs off just 47 balls, including nine fours and 10 sixes, at an extraordinary strike rate of 255.32.

With a century in the previous match as well, Tilak concluded the series as the top run-scorer and was awarded the 'Player of the Series'. He amassed 280 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 140 and a strike rate exceeding 198, with two centuries to his name. This remarkable feat secured him the record for the most runs by a player in a T20I bilateral series.

Tilak surpassed Virat Kohli, who had scored 231 runs in a five-match series against England at an average of 115.50 and a strike rate of 147.13, with three half-centuries and a top score of 80 not out.

Opting to bat first, after Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 36 off 18 balls, featuring two fours and four sixes, Tilak (120* off 47 balls) and Sanju Samson (109* off 56 balls, with six fours and nine sixes) demolished the South African bowling attack with an unbeaten 210-run partnership. This effort propelled India to a mammoth total of 283/1.

In reply, South Africa struggled to cope with the scoreboard pressure. Apart from brief resistance by Tristan Stubbs (43 off 29 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and David Miller (36 off 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes), no other batter made a significant contribution. South Africa was bundled out for 148 runs in 18.2 overs, suffering their largest-ever defeat in T20Is by a margin of 135 runs.

Arshdeep Singh was India's standout bowler, claiming 3/20. Varun Chakravarty and Axar Patel picked up two wickets each, while Ravi Bishnoi, Ramandeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya chipped in with a wicket apiece. Tilak Varma was named 'Player of the Match' for his exceptional performance.

