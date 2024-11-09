ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 1st T20I | Heinrich Klaasen Becomes First South African Batter To Hit 100 Sixes In Calendar Year

Heinrich Klassen inked his name in the record books as he became the first Proteas batter to smash 100 maximums in a calendar year.

File Photo: Heinrich Klaasen (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

Durban (South Africa): Heinrich Klassen failed to leave any mark in the first T20I against India at the Kingsmead, Durban as he managed to score only 25 runs. The South African batters struggled against the Indian bowlers throughout the fixture and they were bundled out on 141 from 17.5 overs.

During his stay at the crease, Klassen smashed two fours and one six. The maximum by the right-handed batter helped him join an elite list including West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle. The 33-year-old became the first South African batter and fourth overall batter to do so. In 53 matches, Klaasen has hit 100 sixes in 2024.

Chris Gayle has achieved the feat on six occasions in the past (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017). All-rounder Andre Russell hit 101 sixes from 46 T20Is in 2019. Nicholas Pooran has 165 sixes to his name in the 68 T20Is played so far in 2024.

In 2024, Klaasen has played for the Durban Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Titans, and Seattle Orcas. He smashed 37 sixes in 13 T20s for Durban Super Giants, 38 sixes in 16 matches for SRH, 3 sixes for Seattle Orcas and 8 sixes for the Titans.

Klaasen, who joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 auction, has been retained for 23 Crore rupees by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Also, he has become the second most expensive player in the IPL history.

