ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 1st T20I | Heinrich Klaasen Becomes First South African Batter To Hit 100 Sixes In Calendar Year

Durban (South Africa): Heinrich Klassen failed to leave any mark in the first T20I against India at the Kingsmead, Durban as he managed to score only 25 runs. The South African batters struggled against the Indian bowlers throughout the fixture and they were bundled out on 141 from 17.5 overs.

During his stay at the crease, Klassen smashed two fours and one six. The maximum by the right-handed batter helped him join an elite list including West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle. The 33-year-old became the first South African batter and fourth overall batter to do so. In 53 matches, Klaasen has hit 100 sixes in 2024.

Chris Gayle has achieved the feat on six occasions in the past (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017). All-rounder Andre Russell hit 101 sixes from 46 T20Is in 2019. Nicholas Pooran has 165 sixes to his name in the 68 T20Is played so far in 2024.