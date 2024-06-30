India vs South Africa: Dramatic Last 3 Overs Sealed The Fate of Men In Blue In T20 World Cup Final

Bridgetown (Barbados): The last three overs of the T20 World Cup Final at Kensington Oval decided the win for India and the loss for South Africa.
The players here were four: Jasprit Bumrah who finished his spell with an 18th over wicket of Marco Jansen on a ball that Gods grabbed for their mantle-piece; Arshdeep who bowled a beauty of a 19th over, giving away only four runs; Hardik Pandya who clinched the deal with his last over two-wicket haul and, last but not least, the reality-defying hop-out-hop-in catch at the long off boundary by Surya Kumar Yadav, the master of the delightfully ridiculous orchestrations in cricket.
The quartet had their skipper Rohit Sharma, almost kissing the ground on which his warriors walked.
At the end of the 17th over, South Africa were 155-5, needing 22 runs in 18 balls, with pinch-hitters Jansen and Miller in the crease.
Then came the 18th over and Bumrah with his sensational, celestial delivery bowled Jansen sneaking past his pad despite the best defence of the batter. Just two runs and a nerve-recking run mount of 20 in 12 balls started South Africa down.
Arshdeep ran in next – at his best ever – dot, dot 1, 2, 1 dot, an angled delivery not touched, two yorkers, tight line and length keeping Maharaj reined in.
When the 19th over started, Maharaj and Miller still had a doable task 16 runs in six balls. From 30 off 30 to 16 off six the choke had been put on the South African bat by the Indian arm and the bigness of the occasion.
And then Hardik and Surya happened. The first ball was a killer – a full toss sent off to the long off boundary for a definite six by Miller, but then Surya came in between and did the impossible. He sensationally caught Miller in a manner that even the third umpire had to go over and over again to see if the job had actually been accomplished by Yadav.
Here is how it went: Surya hurtled round from wide long-off, clawed down the ball with barely two hands, toppling over the rope as he went, got back inside the rope in a jiffy after lobbing the ball back into the play area, and straight into his own safe as Swiss locker hands.
A boundary by new man in Rabada, two leg-by and a wide later, Hardik took him out on the penultimate ball of the tournament.