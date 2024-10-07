ETV Bharat / sports

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Pacer Reprimanded For Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct

India pacer Arundhati Reddy was reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan.

India pace bowler Arundhati Reddy was reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan.
Dubai (UAE): Star India pacer Arundhati Reddy has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

Arundhati was found to guilty in violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The Article 2.5 states that “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match”.

The incident happened in the final over of the first innings, when Reddy gestured toward the pavilion after dismissing Pakistan's top scorer of the game Nida Dar, who scored 28 runs off 34 balls. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side eventually clinched the game by six wickets, with Reddy being named the Player of the Match for her career-best 3/19.

In addition to the reprimand, Arundhati also received one disciplinary record demerit point for her gesture. It was the first offence in a 24-month period. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Lauren Agenbag, third umpire Jacquline Williams and fourth umpire Claire Polosak.

The 27-year-old admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandre Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

