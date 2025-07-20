India Vs Pakistan Match Called Off As Players Pull Out; WCL Apologises For 'Hurting Feelings'

New Delhi: The organisers of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) have officially called off the India-Pakistan match to be played today (July 20, 2025 ) and apologised for "hurting the sentiments" and hopes of people.

The 4th WCL match was to be played between IND Champs and PAK Champs at Birmingham. In its statement on X, the WCL authorities said that it had announced the India-Pak fixture after a recent volleyball match between the two countries to "create happy memories" for fans, however this may have ended up hurting the feelings of many and causing discomfort to the Indian legends.

"...maybe in the process, we ended up hurting the feelings of many and stirring emotions. More than that, we unintentionally caused discomfort to our Indian Cricket Legends, who have brought so much glory to the country, and we ended up affecting the brands who supported us purely out of love for the game. Hence, we have declared to call off the India vs Pakistan match," the WCL said.

It apologised for "hurting the sentiments" and said it hoped people would understand that "all we ever wanted was to bring a few happy moments to the fans".

Earlier, several Indian players like Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan also informed the media that they would not be playing the India-Pakistan game. Sources said some other players in the India line-up had also taken a similar stance.

"Jo kadam 11 May ko liya, uspe aaj bhi waise hi khada hoon. Mera desh mere liye sab kuch hai, aur desh se badhkar kuch nahi hota. Jai Hind!" (The decision I took on May 11, I stand by today as well. My country is everything for me, nothing is above it) Dhawan wrote in a post on X early Sunday.

Dhawan also shared an email written to the tournament organisers where he said that the decision to not play against Pakistan had been communicated to the organisers on May 11. The email said that the decision not to play Pakistan was taken in consideration of the current geo-political situation.

One of the tournament sponsors, Travel-tech Portal EaseMyTrip also released an official statement regarding its sponsorship of the WCL. The company clarified its stance, stating that despite entering into a 5-year sponsorship agreement with WCL two years ago, it will not associate with or participate in any match involving Pakistan.

Scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 2 across Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds, WCL 2025 brings together the heroes of yesteryears in a summer spectacle sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).