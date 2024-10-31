ETV Bharat / sports

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes Match Live?

Hyderabad: Hong Kong Sixes tournament is all set to return after seven year hiatus. A total of 12 countries will be participating in the tournament, with highly anticipated clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan fixture will see the former team opening their campaigns. The other ten teams that will feature in the tournament include UAE, New Zealand, South Africa, hosts Hong Kong, England, Nepal, UAE, Sri Lanka, Oman and Bangladesh.

Robin Uthappa will lead the six-member side in the competition that includes Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwary, Stuart Binny, Shreevats Goswami, Bharat Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem. Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining tournament, here are the details of the tournament including its schedule, match timings, full squads and live streaming details.

Hong Kong Sixes Tournament 2024: Schedule & Timings

November 1

South Africa vs Hong Kong: 6 AM (IST)

England vs Nepal: 6:55 AM (IST)

Pakistan vs UAE: 7:50 AM (IST)

Sri Lanka vs Oman: 8:45 AM (IST)

New Zealand vs Hong Kong: 9:40 AM (IST)

Bangladesh vs Oman: 10:35 AM (IST)

India vs Pakistan: 11:30 AM (IST)

England vs Australia: 12:25 PM (IST)

South Africa vs New Zealand: 1:15 PM (IST)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: 2:10 PM (IST)

November 2

Australia vs Nepal: 6 AM (IST)

India vs UAE: 6:55 AM (IST)

Bowl Match 1: A3 vs D3 7:50 AM (IST)

Bowl Match 2: B3 vs C3 8:45 AM (IST)

Quarterfinal 1: B1 vs A2 9:40 AM (IST)

Quarterfinal 2: A1 vs C2 10:35 AM (IST)

Bowl Match 3: A3 vs C3 11:30 AM (IST)

Bowl Match 4: B3 vs D4 12:25 PM (IST)

Quarterfinal 3: D1 vs B2 1:15 PM (IST)

Quarterfinal 4: C1 vs D2 2:10 PM (IST)