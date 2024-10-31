India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes Match Live?

Hyderabad: Hong Kong Sixes tournament is all set to return after seven year hiatus. A total of 12 countries will be participating in the tournament, with highly anticipated clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan fixture will see the former team opening their campaigns. The other ten teams that will feature in the tournament include UAE, New Zealand, South Africa, hosts Hong Kong, England, Nepal, UAE, Sri Lanka, Oman and Bangladesh.
Robin Uthappa will lead the six-member side in the competition that includes Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwary, Stuart Binny, Shreevats Goswami, Bharat Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem. Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining tournament, here are the details of the tournament including its schedule, match timings, full squads and live streaming details.
🗓️ 1st - 3rd November 2024
📍Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground
Hong Kong Sixes Tournament 2024: Schedule & Timings
November 1
South Africa vs Hong Kong: 6 AM (IST)
England vs Nepal: 6:55 AM (IST)
Pakistan vs UAE: 7:50 AM (IST)
Sri Lanka vs Oman: 8:45 AM (IST)
New Zealand vs Hong Kong: 9:40 AM (IST)
Bangladesh vs Oman: 10:35 AM (IST)
India vs Pakistan: 11:30 AM (IST)
England vs Australia: 12:25 PM (IST)
South Africa vs New Zealand: 1:15 PM (IST)
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: 2:10 PM (IST)
November 2
Australia vs Nepal: 6 AM (IST)
India vs UAE: 6:55 AM (IST)
Bowl Match 1: A3 vs D3 7:50 AM (IST)
Bowl Match 2: B3 vs C3 8:45 AM (IST)
Quarterfinal 1: B1 vs A2 9:40 AM (IST)
Quarterfinal 2: A1 vs C2 10:35 AM (IST)
Bowl Match 3: A3 vs C3 11:30 AM (IST)
Bowl Match 4: B3 vs D4 12:25 PM (IST)
Quarterfinal 3: D1 vs B2 1:15 PM (IST)
Quarterfinal 4: C1 vs D2 2:10 PM (IST)
November 3
Bowl Match 5: A3 vs B3 6 AM (IST)
Plate Semifinal 1: LQ1 vs LQ2 6:55 AM (IST)
Plate Semifinal 2: LQ3 vs LQ4 7:50 AM (IST)
Bowl Match 6: C3 vs D3 8:45 AM (IST)
Women's Exhibition Match: 9:40 AM (IST)
Semifinal 1: WQ1 vs WQ2 10:20 AM (IST)
Semifinal 2: WQ3 vs WQ4 11:10 AM (IST)
Bowl final: 12:05 PM (IST)
Plate Final: 12:55 PM (IST)
Cup Final: 1:55 PM (IST)
Hong Kong Sixes Tournament 2024: Squads
India: Robin Uthappa (Captain), Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwary, Stuart Binny, Shreevats Goswami, Bharat Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem Official: Deepak Dangayach
Here's India's Squad for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes!
Look forward to an exciting tournament where The Men in Blue will showcase their amazing skills and lively energy!
Pakistan: Faheem Ashraf (Captain), Muhammad Akhlaq, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Amir Yamin, Shahab Khan Official: Saleem Yousaf
South Africa: JJ Smuts (Captain), Matthew Boast, Evan Jones, Modiri Litheko, Don Radebe, Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel Official: Malibongwe Maketa
Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (Captain), Zeeshan Ali, Imran Arif, Ehsan Khan, Jason Lui, Sahal Malvernkar, Benny Singh Paras Coach: Mark Farmer
Australia: Dan Christian (Captain), Alex Ross, Andrew Fekete, Fawad Ahmed, Jack Wood, James Pattinson, Sam Heazlett Official: Brendan Drew
New Zealand: Todd Astle (Captain), Harmeet Singh, Henry Mclntyre, Raunaq Kapur, Sam Cassidy, Siddesh Dixit, Xavier Bell Official: Carl Frauenstein
UAE: Asif Khan (Captain), Ansh Tandon, Khalid Shah, Mohammad Zuhaib, Raja Akif Ullah Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan Manager/Coach: Rejith Arjunan Kurungode
Bangladesh: Yasir Ali Chowdhury Rabbi (Captain), Abdullah AL Mamun, Abu Haider Rony, Jishan Alam, Mohammad Saifuddi, Nahidul Islam, Shohagh Gazi Official: Md. Monjurul Islam
Sri Lanka: Lahiru Madusanka (Captain), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sadun Weerakkody, Thanuka Dabare, Tharindu Rathnayake Official: Samantha Dodanwela
Nepal: Sundeep Jora (Captain), Bibek Kumar Yadav, Dipendra Rawat, Lokesh Bahadur Ram, Narayan Joshi, Pratish GC, Rashid Khan Coach: Gyanendra Malla
Oman: Sandeep Goud Shreematula (Captain), Vinayak Shukla, Asif Khan, Hassnain Ali Shah, Shoaib Al Balushi, Zikria Islam, Mujibur Ali Coach/Manager: Syed Amir Ali
England: Ravi Bopara (Captain), Sumit Patel, Ed Barnard, Ethan Brookes, James Coles, Jordan Thompson, Alex Davies Official: Paul Nixon
Hong Kong Sixes Tournament 2024: When And Where To Watch
Hong Kong Sixes Live Telecast Details
Hong Kong Sixes 2024 can be watched Live On TV On the Star Sports Network.
Hong Kong Sixes 2024- How To Watch live streaming
Fans can watch Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Live streaming on Fancode app and website.