India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes Match Live?

The Hong Kong Sixes will begin on November 1 with India taking on Pakistan in a blockbuster clash in their opener.

The Hong Kong Sixes will begin on November 1 with India taking on Pakistan in a blockbuster clash in their opener.
India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming: Where To Watch IND vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes Match Live? (Getty)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Hong Kong Sixes tournament is all set to return after seven year hiatus. A total of 12 countries will be participating in the tournament, with highly anticipated clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan fixture will see the former team opening their campaigns. The other ten teams that will feature in the tournament include UAE, New Zealand, South Africa, hosts Hong Kong, England, Nepal, UAE, Sri Lanka, Oman and Bangladesh.

Robin Uthappa will lead the six-member side in the competition that includes Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwary, Stuart Binny, Shreevats Goswami, Bharat Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem. Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining tournament, here are the details of the tournament including its schedule, match timings, full squads and live streaming details.

Hong Kong Sixes Tournament 2024: Schedule & Timings

November 1

South Africa vs Hong Kong: 6 AM (IST)

England vs Nepal: 6:55 AM (IST)

Pakistan vs UAE: 7:50 AM (IST)

Sri Lanka vs Oman: 8:45 AM (IST)

New Zealand vs Hong Kong: 9:40 AM (IST)

Bangladesh vs Oman: 10:35 AM (IST)

India vs Pakistan: 11:30 AM (IST)

England vs Australia: 12:25 PM (IST)

South Africa vs New Zealand: 1:15 PM (IST)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: 2:10 PM (IST)

November 2

Australia vs Nepal: 6 AM (IST)

India vs UAE: 6:55 AM (IST)

Bowl Match 1: A3 vs D3 7:50 AM (IST)

Bowl Match 2: B3 vs C3 8:45 AM (IST)

Quarterfinal 1: B1 vs A2 9:40 AM (IST)

Quarterfinal 2: A1 vs C2 10:35 AM (IST)

Bowl Match 3: A3 vs C3 11:30 AM (IST)

Bowl Match 4: B3 vs D4 12:25 PM (IST)

Quarterfinal 3: D1 vs B2 1:15 PM (IST)

Quarterfinal 4: C1 vs D2 2:10 PM (IST)

November 3

Bowl Match 5: A3 vs B3 6 AM (IST)

Plate Semifinal 1: LQ1 vs LQ2 6:55 AM (IST)

Plate Semifinal 2: LQ3 vs LQ4 7:50 AM (IST)

Bowl Match 6: C3 vs D3 8:45 AM (IST)

Women's Exhibition Match: 9:40 AM (IST)

Semifinal 1: WQ1 vs WQ2 10:20 AM (IST)

Semifinal 2: WQ3 vs WQ4 11:10 AM (IST)

Bowl final: 12:05 PM (IST)

Plate Final: 12:55 PM (IST)

Cup Final: 1:55 PM (IST)

Hong Kong Sixes Tournament 2024: Squads

India: Robin Uthappa (Captain), Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwary, Stuart Binny, Shreevats Goswami, Bharat Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem Official: Deepak Dangayach

Pakistan: Faheem Ashraf (Captain), Muhammad Akhlaq, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Amir Yamin, Shahab Khan Official: Saleem Yousaf

South Africa: JJ Smuts (Captain), Matthew Boast, Evan Jones, Modiri Litheko, Don Radebe, Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel Official: Malibongwe Maketa

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (Captain), Zeeshan Ali, Imran Arif, Ehsan Khan, Jason Lui, Sahal Malvernkar, Benny Singh Paras Coach: Mark Farmer

Australia: Dan Christian (Captain), Alex Ross, Andrew Fekete, Fawad Ahmed, Jack Wood, James Pattinson, Sam Heazlett Official: Brendan Drew

New Zealand: Todd Astle (Captain), Harmeet Singh, Henry Mclntyre, Raunaq Kapur, Sam Cassidy, Siddesh Dixit, Xavier Bell Official: Carl Frauenstein

UAE: Asif Khan (Captain), Ansh Tandon, Khalid Shah, Mohammad Zuhaib, Raja Akif Ullah Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan Manager/Coach: Rejith Arjunan Kurungode

Bangladesh: Yasir Ali Chowdhury Rabbi (Captain), Abdullah AL Mamun, Abu Haider Rony, Jishan Alam, Mohammad Saifuddi, Nahidul Islam, Shohagh Gazi Official: Md. Monjurul Islam

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Madusanka (Captain), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sadun Weerakkody, Thanuka Dabare, Tharindu Rathnayake Official: Samantha Dodanwela

Nepal: Sundeep Jora (Captain), Bibek Kumar Yadav, Dipendra Rawat, Lokesh Bahadur Ram, Narayan Joshi, Pratish GC, Rashid Khan Coach: Gyanendra Malla

Oman: Sandeep Goud Shreematula (Captain), Vinayak Shukla, Asif Khan, Hassnain Ali Shah, Shoaib Al Balushi, Zikria Islam, Mujibur Ali Coach/Manager: Syed Amir Ali

England: Ravi Bopara (Captain), Sumit Patel, Ed Barnard, Ethan Brookes, James Coles, Jordan Thompson, Alex Davies Official: Paul Nixon

Hong Kong Sixes Tournament 2024: When And Where To Watch

Hong Kong Sixes Live Telecast Details

Hong Kong Sixes 2024 can be watched Live On TV On the Star Sports Network.

Hong Kong Sixes 2024- How To Watch live streaming

Fans can watch Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Live streaming on Fancode app and website.

